Pacer Group Appoints Bunnareak Sam as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships

Pacer Group/ Pacer Staffing appoints Bunnareak Sam as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacer Group , a global provider of workforce solutions, staffing, and managed services, today announced the appointment of Bunnareak Sam as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Sam will lead the expansion of enterprise partnerships, strengthen strategic alliances, and support the company’s continued growth across priority markets in North America.Sam brings nearly 20 years of experience driving enterprise growth through high-impact partnerships, market expansion, and revenue acceleration. He is recognized for aligning business strategy with operational execution and for building scalable partnership models that deliver measurable value to clients across diverse industries.“Bunnareak has a proven ability to build partnerships that generate meaningful business outcomes,” said Vinny Dhillon, President and CEO of Pacer Group. “As we continue to expand our global footprint and solution portfolio, his leadership will be instrumental in deepening client relationships, unlocking new market opportunities, and scaling workforce solutions that address our customers’ evolving needs.”In his new role, Sam will oversee Pacer Group’s partnership strategy, enterprise collaboration initiatives, and cross-functional growth programs. He will lead sales teams across multiple U.S. geographies and play a key role in expanding Pacer’s Staff Augmentation, Payroll, Independent Contractor (IC) Compliance, and Statement of Work (SOW) services across all major verticals and industries in North America. Sam will also serve as a strategic advisor to the executive leadership team on market expansion and new solution development.“I’m excited to join Pacer Group at a time of strong momentum and opportunity,” said Sam. “Pacer has established a strong reputation for delivering innovative, compliant, and scalable workforce solutions. I look forward to strengthening strategic partnerships and helping clients achieve their business objectives through collaboration, execution, and smart growth strategies.”Sam’s appointment underscores Pacer Group’s continued investment in senior leadership and its commitment to building long-term, value-driven partnerships that support the future of work.About Pacer Group:Pacer Group is a global provider of workforce solutions, staffing, and talent services, supporting enterprise and public-sector clients across North America and international markets. Pacer has been a constant member of SIA's largest staffing firm list along with fastest growing, largest IT and largest creative & marketing staffing firms list in last 5 years. The company delivers end-to-end workforce capabilities including Staff Augmentation, Statement of Work (SOW) services, payroll and Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, and Independent Contractor (IC) compliance across a broad range of industries.With a strong focus on quality, compliance, and scalability, Pacer Group partners with organizations to address complex workforce challenges, accelerate business outcomes, and support long-term growth. Leveraging deep domain expertise, advanced recruiting technologies, and a client-centric delivery model, Pacer Group enables organizations to build agile, compliant, and future-ready workforces aligned with evolving business needs.

