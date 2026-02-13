San Diego BMW Motorcycles Launches 2026 Inclusive Group Rides Starting Feb. 21

San Diego BMW Motorcycles has invited riders of all brands to join it on its Anza-Borrego Ride on Feb. 21. San Diego BMW Motorcycles Rides depart from the dealership at 5673 Kearny Villa Road, San Diego, CA 92123.

San Diego BMW Motorcycles opens its 2026 group rides to all brands, starting Feb. 21. Scenic 50–100 mile Saturday rides from Kearny Villa Road dealership.

We're excited to welcome riders of all makes and models to join us in 2026.” — Tracy Donohue, General Manager, San Diego BMW Motorcycles

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego BMW Motorcycles , a fixture in the Southern California riding community for more than two decades, has announced the launch of its 2026 Group Rides Calendar. The yearlong series of scenic rides kicks off Feb. 21 and is open to riders of all motorcycle brands.The dealership has long served as a gathering place for BMW enthusiasts and other riders. The monthly group rides extend that community to the road, offering opportunities to share routes, tips and experiences.Rides are open to everyone regardless of motorcycle brand, including BMW, Harley, Honda and others. Spouses, partners and first-time participants are also welcome."San Diego BMW Motorcycles has always been about building a community where every rider feels seen and celebrated," said Tracy Donohue, general manager. "These monthly rides take that energy from our team to the pavement. We're excited to welcome riders of all makes and models to join us in 2026."Rides depart at 9 a.m. from the dealership at 5673 Kearny Villa Road, San Diego, CA 92123. Each ride covers 50 to 100 miles round-trip and includes a safety briefing. Riders are asked to RSVP in advance by emailing marketing@sdbmwmc.com or calling (858) 560-2453.2026 Monthly Group Rides CalendarAll rides are Saturdays with a 9 a.m. start and span 50-100 miles round-trip.Feb. 21: Anza-Borrego RideMarch 21: Sunrise Hwy RideApril 19: Julian RideSept. 20: Palomar Mt RideOct. 18: Lake Cuyamaca RideNov. 15: Lions Valley RideSan Diego BMW Motorcycles will feature each ride on Instagram YouTube and Facebook with teaser videos, rider profiles and recaps to help participants share their experiences.About San Diego BMW MotorcyclesSan Diego BMW Motorcycles is the premier destination for BMW Motorrad riders in the San Diego region. The dealership offers sales, service and apparel for the ultimate riding experience and is dedicated to nurturing a welcoming community where adventure starts — and never stops. For more information, contact marketing@sdbmwmc.com, (858) 560-2453 or visit www.sdbmwmc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.