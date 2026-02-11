Prepr Joins ECO IMPACT 2026 as a Gold Sponsor

Prepr

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re thrilled to announce that Prepr is a Gold Sponsor for ECO IMPACT 2026, happening February 19 to 20!

Prepr is a global learning and innovation workforce solutions provider that builds future-ready talent and real-world solutions through challenge-based learning, AI-powered opportunities, and an open innovation ecosystem. This work closely aligns with ECO IMPACT’s mission to empower individuals and organizations to learn, collaborate, and take meaningful action toward a more sustainable future.



Why Prepr?

Across industries and communities, there is growing demand for practical skills and innovation capacity that translate into real world solutions. Prepr’s innovative workforce development platform offers Pre-built Labs and instructor-led programs designed to address this need by enabling learn-by-doing experiences that help individuals and organizations move beyond theory to measurable outcomes.

Through challenge-based learning, participants work on real problems, build verifiable skills, and contribute to projects that support workforce readiness, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.



Who Prepr Supports



- Corporate and Enterprise Organizations

Prepr helps organizations build digital, data, and AI fluency across teams, strengthening decision-making, accelerating innovation, and enabling teams to confidently apply technology to real business challenges.



- Government and Public Sector

Prepr partners with government and public sector organizations to build digital and AI capacity at scale, supporting workforce activation, upskilling, and economic transition. These initiatives help communities adapt to change while delivering measurable, outcomes-driven impact



- Learners (Youth, Job Seekers & Employees)

Prepr helps learners build practical, job-ready skills by working on real challenges, including innovation and sustainability. Along the way, they gain experience, earn microcredentials, and build portfolios that prepare them for emerging roles in a changing economy.



- Higher Education and Institutions

Prepr enables institutions to connect education with workforce and sustainability needs. By integrating real-world learning Labs and microcredentials into curriculum, institutions improve job readiness and prepare students for future-focused careers.



Ready to Unlock Your Potential?

ECO IMPACT 2026 is an opportunity to connect with Prepr and explore how challenge-based learning can support sustainability initiatives, workforce development, and innovation at scale. Visit Prepr at their booth on February 19–20 at The Westin in Calgary to learn how organizations and individuals can collaborate to turn ideas into action.

Register for ECO IMPACT 2026 today: https://ecoimpact.ca/

