Hill Farrer & Burrill Welcomes Back Business Litigator Tony Tootell as Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Tony Tootell has joined the firm as a Partner, further strengthening the firm’s trial and dispute resolution capabilities, particularly in the renewable energy sector.“We are thrilled to welcome Tony back to the firm,” said Managing Attorney Dean Dennis . “His extensive trial experience, national profile for handling complex dispute resolution and prior history with the firm make him an exceptional addition to our team. Tony embodies the caliber of advocacy and client service our firm is known for.”Tony represents clients in complex contract and business tort matters, including construction and manufacturing disputes, real estate conflicts and regulatory and tariff-related issues. His trial experience includes bench trials involving option contracts, environmental indemnity claims and land use disputes.Tony’s return to Hill Farrer & Burrill marks a full-circle moment in his career. He began his career as an Associate at the firm, spending four years building a strong foundation as a trial lawyer before expanding his experience at leading national firms. He later practiced at Bryan Cave and most recently at Foley & Lardner after becoming a partner in 2018.Tony’s work in renewable energy dispute resolution spans a wide range of technologies and project types. He regularly advises clients through disputes involving construction, financing, operations and regulatory matters. His experience complements the firm’s longstanding litigation strengths and growing focus on energy and infrastructure-related matters.“I’m excited to return to Hill Farrer,” said Tootell. “This firm played an important role in my early career, and I’m proud to rejoin such a talented, collaborative group of trial lawyers. I look forward to continuing to represent clients in complex disputes and contributing to the firm’s continued growth.”Tony earned his J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California.

