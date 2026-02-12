Saline Oral Surgeon Cass Radecki, DDS Named Life Fellow by the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons

This recognition belongs to my outstanding assistants and office managers as much as it does to me. We share a common purpose in providing the best possible patient care.” — Dr. Cass Radecki

SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cass A. Radecki, DDS, PC, a distinguished Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in wisdom teeth removal and dental implants , has been awarded Life Fellowship status by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS).Life Fellowship is a distinction reviewed annually by the AAOMS that recognizes professional achievement and continuous dedication to advancing the specialty and patient care across generations. Practicing in Saline at Radecki Oral Surgery , Dr. Radecki has served families throughout Greater Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, and Lenawee County with compassion and skill for over two decades.This prestigious recognition is profoundly meaningful for Dr. Radecki because it mirrors the trust and relationships he’s built in the local community.“I am truly grateful to every patient who has placed their trust in me over the years,” Dr. Radecki said. “That trust is a special privilege and the foundation of my practice. It’s a reminder that medicine is about continuity, about relationships, not merely milestones or marketing.”Dr. Radecki equally credits his practice’s growth to his dedicated team and their shared commitment to patient well-being.“I am fortunate to work with outstanding assistants and office managers who put patients first and uphold our high standards every day. Recognition like this belongs to them as much as it does to me. We share a common purpose in providing the best possible care.”Dr. Radecki is deeply invested in the broader OMFS community. He has served as President of the Michigan Society of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, supporting ongoing professional education and leadership in organized dentistry statewide. As Chief of Surgery at St. Joseph Mercy Saline Hospital, he worked collaboratively with medical colleagues to enhance local surgical services. Dr. Radecki is also passionate about mentorship, having served as an adjunct lecturer and clinical instructor at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry.Every Radecki Oral Surgery patient receives the careful, personalized attention of Dr. Radecki throughout evaluation, treatment, and follow-up – ensuring clarity, comfort, and continuity of care. Reflecting his commitment to community access, Radecki Oral Surgery accepts most major dental insurance plans, making essential procedures more feasible for families.With each consultation, Dr. Radecki brings the same level of expertise and concern for his patients that he would expect for his own family.To experience Dr. Radecki’s commitment firsthand, schedule an appointment at www.drradecki.com

