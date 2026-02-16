Free Tax Help Available Across South Bend–Mishawaka as Ladder Up Opens 2026 Tax Season Services

Free tax help is available to those who need it most.

We File Taxes. We Change Lives.

For many of the families we serve, tax time can feel overwhelming. Free, trusted tax help can make the process easier and ensure people don’t leave money on the table. A refund can be life-changing.” — Patrick Deegan, Program Manager of Ladder Up

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with Notre Dame and Saint Mary’s College, Ladder Up , a nonprofit organization providing free, high-quality tax preparation services, is offering free, in-person help for eligible residents across the South Bend–Mishawaka area to file their taxes and claim the refunds and credits they’ve earned.Each year, thousands of Indiana residents qualify for free tax assistance but do not realize it is available. Ladder Up’s IRS-certified volunteers help individuals and families file accurate federal and state tax returns at no cost, often resulting in refunds that support housing stability, food security, and long-term financial health.Ladder Up can help if you are a resident of Indiana and meet the following requirements:-Your household earns less than $40,000 per year, or-You’re an individual earning less than $40,000 per year, and-You are a full-year Indiana resident Check eligibility and learn more about services today.“For many of the families we serve, tax time can feel overwhelming,” said Patrick Deegan, Program Manager of Ladder Up. “Free, trusted tax help can make the process easier and ensure people don’t leave money on the table. A refund can be life-changing.”During the 2026 tax season, Ladder Up is operating free tax preparation sites throughout the South Bend–Mishawaka area, hosted at trusted community spaces including libraries, colleges, and neighborhood organizations.South Bend area locations include:-St. Joseph County Public Library | 304 S. Main Street, South Bend, IN 46601-Saint Mary’s College | 149 Le Mans Drive, Notre Dame, IN 46556-University of Notre Dame | Holy Cross Drive, Notre Dame, IN 46556-Charles Black Community Center | 3419 W. Washington Street, South Bend, IN 46619-La Casa de Amistad | 3423 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614A full list of locations, hours, and appointment details is available at: https://tap.nd.edu/how-to-sign-up/ Services Include Help With:-Federal and Indiana state tax returns-Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)-Child Tax Credit-Other eligible credits and deductionsWith tax season now underway, Ladder Up encourages South Bend–Mishawaka residents to check their eligibility and schedule an appointment as soon as possible, as availability may be limited and appointments can fill quickly. Visit https://tap.nd.edu/ for a full list of locations, hours, and appointment details.About Ladder UpSince 1994, Ladder Up has helped families and individuals take control of their finances, from filing taxes and securing refunds to unlocking college aid and building long-term economic stability. Through free tax preparation, financial education, and access to critical resources, Ladder Up ensures people receive every dollar they’ve earned.To date, Ladder Up has trained more than 35,000 volunteers, supported over 922,000 people, and returned $1.85 billion in tax refunds and financial aid to communities in need. With a 2,900% return on investment, every donated dollar creates a lasting impact, helping families stay in their homes, students pursue higher education, and communities grow stronger across Chicago and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.