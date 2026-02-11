Alchemist Wins Gold for Leadership Training Practice of the Year in the Stevie® Awards

Alchemist Named Leadership Training Practice of the Year Alchemist Learning and Development

Leadership development firm recognised for programmes that drive behaviour change

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alchemist , a global leadership development company specialising in immersive, experiential, and interactive learning, announced today it won Gold for Leadership Training Practice of the Year in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.The award recognises organisations that demonstrate strong leadership and management training practices, with programmes that develop leaders, strengthen managerial capability, and deliver measurable improvements in how teams are led and developed.Alchemist was recognised for its integrated approach to leadership development, which focuses on practice-led capability development aligned to business priorities and designed to change behaviour. With a high level of customisability, Alchemist’s approach is flexible and scalable, with built-in methods to track and reinforce leadership behaviours over time.“This recognition is a testament to the work of our team,” said Eleanor Bell, chief operating officer at Alchemist. “It reflects the care, commitment, and high standards they bring to their work every day, and the way we work closely with clients to embed learning and create impact that sticks.”Alchemist designs learning solutions around each client’s goals, drawing on 12 learning modalities that include live actors, AI-driven simulations, interactive tools, real-time coaching, and digital content. Supported by more than 250 expert facilitators and actors, Alchemist has trained over 200,000 learners across 53 countries in more than 32 languages.Organisations across the Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 partner with Alchemist to build leadership capability at all levels. Topics of specialisation include empathy and self-awareness, communication, inclusion, performance management, strategic thinking, diversity, and change leadership.Alchemist holds a 4.9 out of 5.0 rating on Gartner Peer Insights . Client feedback includes:“Working with Alchemist is a true partnership. It’s not just hiring a provider and getting a deliverable. From needs analysis through to high-quality delivery and project management, the experience is strong end to end.”“Alchemist listened to what we wanted to achieve and how we wanted to achieve it, and then delivered.”To learn more about the award, visit: https://sales.stevieawards.com/Awards/stevie-award-winners/ About AlchemistHeadquartered in London, Alchemist is a global leadership development company specialising in immersive, experiential, and interactive learning. Known for its client-centric approach and innovative design, Alchemist creates learning experiences that are impactful, memorable, and built to drive business outcomes through high-stakes, real-world challenges, live actors, AI-driven simulations, and immediate coaching. Learn more at thisisalchemist.com.

