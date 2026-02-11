Mimic Music Services to Host Bluegrass Jam Session Using the Wernick Method at Lindenwood Park Place

LPP is located in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of St. Louis, MO. Brian Bauer, a veteran music teacher, leads the jam sessions for Mimic Music Services The Wernick Method is a nationally recognized approach to learning Bluegrass music through guided, small group jams The March 1st session is offered for $75 per participant and registration is open to the public. Participants sign up and bring their instrument to jam. Lindenwood Park Place membership not required.

I've been excited to see the students' enthusiasm. Some of them call themselves 'closet' players, but now they're having a great time making music together.” — Brian Bauer, a veteran music teacher

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mimic Music Services has announced the return of one its Bluegrass Jam Sessions at Lindenwood Park Place on March 1st. Their jam sessions utilize the Wernick Method, a nationally recognized approach to learning Bluegrass music through guided, small group jams. The March 1st session is offered for $75 per participant and registration is open to the public; Lindenwood Park Place membership is not required to attend.Developed by renowned Bluegrass musician and educator Pete Wernick, the Wernick Method emphasizes learning music by actively playing with others rather than through isolated instruction or performance-based lessons. Participants build practical skills such as listening, rhythm, chord recognition, improvisation, and musical communication in a supportive group setting. More information about the Wernick Method is available at letspick.org.The sessions are led by Brian Bauer, owner of Mimic Music Services and a member of Lindenwood Park Place. Brian’s goal is to create an inclusive, structured environment where musicians of varying experience levels can learn together, gain confidence, and participate in authentic jam-style playing. By making their sessions available to the broader community, Mimic Music Services aims to expand access to group-based music education while maintaining a focused, instructor-led format. Those interested in participating or learning more are encouraged to contact Brian Bauer directly at Brian@mimicmusicservices.com.The Bluegrass jam sessions align with the recent launch of CRSTL.FM (the new community radio station from the former DJ's of KDHX) broadcasting from Lindenwood Park Place as of February 1. Bluegrass music is a staple genre on the station, reinforcing Lindenwood Park Place’s emphasis on participatory, locally rooted art forms and shared cultural experiences.Lindenwood Park Place is a private social club and community space located in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of St. Louis. The venue is designed to support social connection, creativity, and shared experiences, offering flexible spaces for gatherings such as game nights, book clubs, live music, educational programming, and small group meetings. While structured as a private club, Lindenwood Park Place regularly supports member-led initiatives and partnerships that make programming accessible to the wider community.At its core, Lindenwood Park Place is founded on the belief that strong communities require intentional physical spaces where people can gather, collaborate, and create together. Its mission emphasizes inclusivity, accessibility, and community-driven programming. By hosting Mimic Music Services’ Bluegrass jam sessions, Lindenwood Park Place continues to advance its goal of fostering meaningful, participatory cultural experiences within the neighborhood and beyond.

