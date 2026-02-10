Agrellus Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Kevin Sargent as Account and Protocol Manager

Kevin Sargent Ph.D.

In 2026, Agrellus adds Kevin Sargent Ph.D. to its leadership team for both its sustainability and agricultural data systems.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agrellus, a pioneer in agricultural technology and marketplace solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Kevin Sargent, Ph.D., as our newest Account and Protocol Manager. Dr. Sargent joins the team at a pivotal moment as Agrellus continues to scale its Marketplace and expand the Proving Ground trial programs.

Dr. Sargent brings over two decades of livestock expertise and a distinguished background in agricultural research and education. Most recently serving as an Assistant Professor at Southeast Missouri State University, Kevin has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to bridge the gap between complex data interpretation and real-world farm application. His track record of securing over $430,000 in funding and equipment for agricultural initiatives underscores his relentless commitment to advancing the industry.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Kevin to the Agrellus family," said Taven Royster, Vice President of Revenue and Business Development. "At Agrellus, we believe in blending cutting-edge technology with real-world farming insight. Kevin’s deep scientific background, paired with his heart for serving others, makes him the perfect leader to help us drive revenue back to the farm and empower American agriculture."

In his dual role, Dr. Sargent will serve as a central connection point for farmers, retailers, and manufacturers. As Account Manager, he will leverage his extensive relationship-management skills to drive engagement within the Agrellus Marketplace. As Protocol Manager, he will utilize his technical proficiency in data analysis and trial management to oversee sophisticated crop and livestock research protocols within the Agrellus Proving Ground.

"I am a firm believer that when you prioritize the people you serve over the profits that can be made, it changes the whole game," Dr. Sargent noted. "I look forward to leveraging digital tools and data-driven insights to provide white-glove service to our partners and continue the mission of making a measurable impact in the lives of growers.".

About Agrellus: Headquartered in Lubbock, TX, Agrellus is a comprehensive digital platform transforming agriculture by monetizing primary data on every acre, every year. Solutions empower farmers, retailers, and the broader Energy and Ag supply chains with tools, financial services, and sustainability scaling.

