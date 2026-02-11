Advantage | The Authority Company Expands 2 Senior Leadership Roles To Steer Its Global Growth Acceleration

Beth LaGuardia Cooper, President, Advantage | The Authority Company. Advantage | The Authority Company, the largest global hybrid business book publisher and leading authority builder for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. Evan Schnittman, Chief Growth Officer, Advantage | The Authority Company.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advantage | The Authority Company , the largest global hybrid business book publisher and leading authority builder for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, announces new, expanded roles within its senior leadership team. Beth LaGuardia Cooper has been promoted to President and Evan Schnittman is Chief Growth Officer.Now in its 21st year, Advantage | The Authority Company is accelerating its growth as a global company, with its recent acquisition of UK publishing powerhouse Rethink Press marking a significant expansion. Adam Witty, Advantage’s founder and CEO, says the broadened positions for LaGuardia Cooper and Schnittman are important steps to support the company’s long-term growth strategy.“Beth and Evan have made a huge impact on Advantage, our teams, authors, and partners since joining our company,” Witty said. “Their enhanced roles encompass their considerable talents, experience, leadership, and knowledge. Those credentials, along with their vision for continued growth and authority building for our clients, make them ideal leaders at an exciting time of great momentum in our company’s history.”As President, LaGuardia Cooper, formerly Chief Marketing Officer, will oversee delivery of all products and services. She will lead the Authority Publishing, Authority Brand Building, and Authority Collective teams while ensuring that every member receives a world-class experience across Advantage’s programs. By blending marketing and branding expertise, operational excellence, and strong leadership ability, LaGuardia Cooper will help elevate both the member journey and the internal Advantage team, positioning Advantage for long-term growth and sustained authority-building leadership.“It’s a great honor. I’m excited to steward the next phase of growth for our book publishing, book promotions and authority-building teams at Advantage,” LaGuardia Cooper said. “Growth starts with listening to our clients and delivering on the promises we make to them. Our publishing team, our book promotions team, and our authority-building team represent the best in the business. Their standards for excellence and the deep passion they bring every day means my job is simply to take what’s great and make it better.”As Chief Growth Officer, Schnittman, formerly Chief Publishing Officer, will focus on global expansion, corporate and business development (including acquisitions, acqui-hires, and strategic partners), and product and service development. He will continue to work with Advantage’s partners and brands to ensure its members have access to the best opportunities to expand their reach, boost their impact, and achieve their personal and professional goals.“I’m excited to help move us toward our goal of transforming Advantage into the preeminent global authority platform,” Schnittman said. “We’ve got incredible brands. Expanding them into other markets, such as the UK and beyond, will give us access to new and unique program offerings. We will continue to break new ground with more creative strategic relationships that push boundaries for our clients.”Before joining Advantage, LaGuardia Cooper had marketing leadership roles including CMO at American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI). During her tenure, she helped grow the organization from $20M to $600M in annual revenue. Prior to APEI, she held product management and marketing communications positions for organizations in the B2B and B2C technology services and B2B marketing agency spaces.Schnittman brought to Advantage over 30 years of experience in C-suite and executive roles at publishing companies like Hachette Book Group, Bloomsbury, and Oxford University Press. He was the founder and CEO of the publishing technology startup OptiQly, selling to the Ingram Content Group in 2017. He brings unrivaled expertise in book publishing spanning trade, education, STM, and academic verticals.About Advantage | The Authority CompanyAdvantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing, distribution, and promotion under seven imprints — Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, Entrepreneur Press, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, Rethink Press, and Rethink Books — in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation and distribution, strategic social media execution, and more. Since the company’s founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.

