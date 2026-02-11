TurboPermit Accelerates Housing Permits and National Expansion in the NAHB International Builders Show Startup Zone

TurboPermit 2026

AI-Powered Platform Streamlines Home Builder Approvals from Drafted Plans to Shovels in the Ground

Builders using TurboPermit get approvals in about half the average time, realizing revenue faster” — TurboPermit Founder and CEO Robbie Leer

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurboPermit, the AI-powered permit management platform for housing, celebrated its national expansion today, by announcing its proven permitting platform is now available to builders from coast to coast. Nationwide, builders are using TurboPermit to get approval 50% faster than average, turning the traditional “black box” of permitting into a predictable path to approval. To date, TurboPermit has supported nearly $100 million in housing projects.

Permitting delays have long frustrated project teams, upset homeowners, and put builder revenues at risk. “Builders using TurboPermit get approvals in about half the average time, realizing revenue faster,” said Founder and CEO Robbie Leer.

The platform is speeding up the process by improving the quality of inputs. TurboPermit’s AI Plan PreCheck reviews blueprints against local codes and flags issues early, before review. It uses intelligent workflows, tailored to local requirements, to ensure jurisdictions expectations are fully met.

TurboPermit's innovative platform will be on display at the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) February 17–19, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attendees can experience the platform live, see AI Plan PreCheck in action, and learn how it fits into their workflows in the Startup Zone, Booth W5653. TurboPermit will also compete in the Start-Up Pitch Competition on Wednesday, February 18, from 3:00–4:00 p.m. in Room W232.“While construction’s adoption of new technology has been slow, we’re turning builders into believers,” said Robbie Leer. “Time is money, we’re helping teams pull revenue forward and others reduce holding costs while focusing on what they do best: building homes.”

According to a recent Brookings report, the U.S. faces a shortage of nearly 5 million homes. TurboPermit is taking on this challenge with a goal to support 250,000 housing units over the next three years.

About TurboPermit

TurboPermit is an AI-powered permit management platform that helps residential project teams obtain housing permits faster. Built by a team frustrated with outdated permitting processes that lacked technology, the platform features AI Plan PreCheck, automated workflows, and real-time dashboards for project teams and homeowners. TurboPermit is getting approvals approximately 50% faster than average, enabling builders to start projects sooner, take on more work, and deliver more housing units. For more information, visit www.turbopermit.co or their LinkedIn.



