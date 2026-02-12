Carson Kressley for Ballard Designs - The Brand Launches its New Home Decor Design Partner Collection Feb 12th

Ballard Designs launches its newest home decor design collection, equestrian-inspired furnishings by Carson Kressley. The Colter Side Table and Fox Head Book Ends by Carson Kressley in Ballard Designs' Spring 2026 product launch. Introducing Carson Kressley's Furniture & Decor Collection for Ballard Designs

National retailer Ballard Designs enthusiastically debuts new stylish, equestrian-inspired product line designed by TV star Kressley exclusively for the brand.

The English snaffle bit is a classic equestrian motif throughout fashion. For Ballard, I’m using it on everything - upholstery, drapery, and throw pillows to rugs, furniture, and entertaining décor.” — Carson Kressley

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Furniture & décor design retailer, Ballard Designs, introduces its newest design collaboration with TV personality and interior design enthusiast, Carson Kressley , beginning with its upcoming spring product season. This signature collection of home furnishings, décor, and entertaining must-haves is inspired by Kressley’s lifelong love of horses and his thrill in antique treasure hunting.Ballard Designs president, Karen Mooney, recently shared the brand’s enthusiasm over the new collaboration. Having already worked with Kressley on a decorating project at his Pennsylvania horse farm, she says she knew the product design partnership was destined for success.“Carson’s classic style and equestrian vibe blend beautifully with the well-traveled, continental flair that Ballard customers love in our designs. We first announced plans for Carson’s debut collection at our Solano Beach, CA store during the Breeders’ Cup horse race, where he served as the official ambassador—and for everyone there tasting his special Mint Juleps, it was love at first sip,” she laughs.In Ballard, Carson Kressley finds a kindred creative spirit that appeals to his collector’s eye for details and an appreciation for life well lived.“When I browse the pages of a new Ballard Designs catalog, the word that comes to mind is ‘graciousness,’ Kressley notes. “It’s all things that delight the eye, but also really appeal to the senses – beautiful things to eat from, beautiful things to lounge on – everything you need to create a gracious environment .”Carson’s exclusive new line for Ballard Designs includes furniture, wall décor, serving pieces, lighting, rugs, fabrics, and accessories. Many pieces feature his signature snaffle bit designs and vintage hunting scenes, giving Kressley’s collection a romantic, English country allure.Snaffle Bit Serving Collection“The English snaffle bit is a classic equestrian motif that you see throughout the fashion world,” Carson explains. “For Ballard, I’m using it on everything from upholstery, drapery, and throw pillows to rugs, furniture, and entertaining décor.”Saddler Toile Fabric by the Yard“My Saddler Toile is classic and beautiful,” Kressley says proudly. “I chose brown on a warm neutral ground for the English hunting scenes because it’s softer, more livable, and right on-trend.”Lancaster Buffet Lamp“You can use small, movable lamps in so many places – the dining room, entry, or on a console behind the sofa,” Carson notes. Designed in the shape of an English hunting horn, his solid brass Lancaster Buffet Lamp Base is extra tall for dramatic impact.Colter Coffee TableThe elegant design is based on an Italian antique Carson found at a Brooklyn flea market. “Coffee tables made of glass and brass are less bulky and have an airiness that won’t break the view of your sofa,” the tastemaker explains.Cisco Drink Table“Small tables are fun and practical,” Carson says. “My Cisco Table is designed in the shape of an English stirrup. It’s lightweight and the leather loop handle lets you move it around to access seating.”Dog Party Art“If you love horses, you love dogs,” Carson observes. His Dog Party Art was created from engraved antique bookplates. “The Tartan border gives these prints a very English look even the King would love – classic and beautiful with a touch of whimsy!”Boxed Coaster Set“I keep pretty lacquered boxes around the house,” the style setter says. “My boxed coasters have a glamorous 1940s vibe – very giftable and perfect for a hostess.”Fox Head Bookends“The fox design was inspired by a vintage ball mask,” Carson explains. “The brass finish adds a metallic pop to your bookcase or desktop.” Kressley is joining a small, exclusive cadre of renowned product designers who bring their unique aesthetic to Ballard Designs. In 2010, the company partnered with AD100 designer, Suzanne Kasler, to create its first designer signature collection. In 2014, celebrated interior designer and entertaining expert, Bunny Williams, became the second major designer to offer a signature collection under the Ballard Designs label. Internationally noted designer Miles Redd joined the brand in 2017 with a collection of furniture and accessories inspired by classic architecture and his appreciation for old Hollywood.“World-class product creators like Carson, Suzanne, Bunny and Miles bring excitement and fresh perspective to our brand,” says Mooney. “And most importantly, our creative partnerships with leading tastemakers give Ballard customers access to aspirational design that they won’t see anywhere else.”About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC Group, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

Just Horsing Around with Carson Kressley and Ballard Designs

