OCTAVE Holdings & Investments Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management.

Octave Holdings & Investments Team

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octave Holdings & Investments (Octave), announced that it has exceeded $1 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM)—a pivotal milestone underscoring the company’s strategic growth, investor trust and confidence, and operational excellence.Founded on the principles of transparency, capital preservation, and long-term value creation, Octave has rapidly expanded its diversified portfolio of grocery-anchored and shadow-anchored commercial properties across the U.S. The company’s hands-on approach to asset acquisition, proactive maintenance, and value-add leasing strategies has delivered consistent results for its growing community of investors.“Our achievement of $1 billion in AUM is more than a financial benchmark—it’s a reflection of trust,” said Sridhar Marupudi, CEO & Co-Founder of Octave. “This milestone validates our commitment to partnering with investors in pursuit of predictable, passive income while preserving capital. We built Octave to stand the test of time—not just chase growth—our success is measured by the strength and resilience of our portfolio, and the confidence our investors place in us every day.”With more than 50 properties spanning 14 states, Octave’s asset strategy continues to emphasize essential retail and commercial real estate assets that demonstrate durable demand and long-term resilience. The firm’s investment philosophy—marrying technological insight with seasoned market expertise—drives enhanced occupancy, rental growth, and operational efficiency.“Reaching this milestone underscores the power of thoughtful, disciplined strategy,” remarked Zia Rahman, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder. “From day one, we’ve leveraged data, aligned our incentives with investors’ outcomes and stayed true to our core operating principle of capital preservation and a predictable return as a solid alternative to other investment strategies. That alignment, coupled with a full dedicated in-house team across the investment lifecycle, has been key to our scalable, repeatable success. In 2026, we will continue to look for investment opportunities that support our objective to provide the Members with an attractive, risk-adjusted return, including acquiring a diversified portfolio of grocery-anchored and grocery shadowed retail centers and high-end medical and dental anchored office buildings.In addition to the firm’s operational momentum, Octave continues to place investor trust, corporate governance at the forefront. Parth Munshi, EVP and General Counsel, added: “Hitting $1 billion in AUM is a testament not just to our disciplined investment strategy, but to the way we steward our investors’ capital and to the trust and faith of our investors. Strong legal, financial compliance frameworks and controls are integral to our approach—ensuring that growth is responsible, transparent, and sustainable.”About OctaveOctave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates, and manages, a portfolio of over 50 commercial real estate assets in fifteen states valued at approximately $1 billion. Its mission is to empower individuals and institutions to achieve financial freedom through strategic investments in tangible commercial real estate assets. Octave is dedicated to creating sustainable passive income streams while fostering transparency and trust. Its innovative platform is designed to provide clear insights and seamless management of investments, ensuring clients can confidently navigate their financial journeys.***Media Contact:Octave Holdings & InvestmentsSidrah Nadeemsnadeem@octavehi.com+19294903435Website:Social Media Channels:LinkedInOctave Holdings and Investments | LinkedInInstagramOctave Holdings and Investments (@octavehi)FacebookOctave Holdings and Investments | Alpharetta GA | Facebook

