PurpleLab Expands Access to Real-World Healthcare Data via Databricks and Snowflake

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurpleLab®, the healthtech company empowering teams to leverage insights that improve health outcomes, announced the availability of its provider and claims-based data solutions through the Databricks and Snowflake Marketplaces. The company is expanding how healthcare and life sciences teams discover, evaluate, and access real-world data directly within their existing cloud analytics environments.

Through these marketplaces, PurpleLab enables organizations to sample datasets instantly and request or purchase full datasets without the friction of traditional data procurement and delivery models. This reflects PurpleLab’s broader focus on helping teams move from data access to usable insight more quickly by working within scalable, cloud-native analytics and AI environments.

PurpleLab’s offerings include provider data on a total of 7 million healthcare practitioners and 2 million healthcare organizations, and CLEAR Claims datasets. All delivered through native sharing tools that support rapid evaluation and are fit for real-world decision-making without extensive data engineering. New customers can explore sample data to validate fit and schema compatibility, while existing customers can migrate workflows to benefit from direct, programmatic access within Databricks and Snowflake.

“As healthcare analytics becomes more cloud-native and AI-driven, access to trusted data needs to be faster, more flexible, and embedded directly into modern workflows,” said Matt Ryklin, VP, Data Ecosystem and AI Partnerships at PurpleLab. “By expanding access through Databricks and Snowflake marketplaces, we’re reducing barriers between teams and the data they rely on to inform research, population health, and commercial decisions.”

Payers, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, health tech companies, and population health and care management vendors can now leverage PurpleLab’s datasets for analytics and research workflows.

This integration allows PurpleLab to shorten time-to-insight and increase confidence in real-world evidence by reducing the gap between data access, analysis, and interpretation. It also accelerates onboarding, enhances interoperability with health data ecosystems, and positions PurpleLab as a leading provider of healthcare data analytics.

PurpleLab’s real-world data solutions are built on a multi-source foundation designed to improve accuracy, reliability, and representation across healthcare encounters. The company continues to strengthen its data foundation to support analytics and AI use cases that require speed, transparency, and rigorous analysis at scale.

PurpleLab’s datasets are available immediately through the Databricks Marketplace and Snowflake Marketplace.

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab is a healthtech company driven by one clear philosophy: outcomes matter most. Its no-code analytics platform, HealthNexus®, empowers life sciences, payers, providers, advertisers, and other healthcare stakeholders to develop real-world evidence (RWE), demonstrating the effectiveness of novel therapeutics or clinical strategies in saving lives and reducing costs.

For more information, visit purplelab.com.

