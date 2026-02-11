MicroAge Awarded State of New Mexico WAN and LAN Equipment Contract

Contract enables participating state agencies to procure proven networking solutions from MicroAge through 2030

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroAge has been awarded Statewide Price Agreement No. 60-00000-25-00021 by the New Mexico General Services Department for data center wide area network (WAN) and local area network (LAN) equipment.The award recognizes MicroAge as a state-validated partner, meaning that its solutions, pricing, and capabilities meet New Mexico’s technical, financial, security, and compliance requirements. The agreement reflects the state’s confidence in MicroAge’s experience and ability to deliver reliable LAN and WAN solutions on a large scale. Through this contract, MicroAge is authorized to support statewide networking and data center infrastructure needs.The statewide price agreement allows state agencies, municipalities, educational institutions, and other eligible public entities to procure WAN and LAN equipment through a preapproved contract vehicle, simplifying procurement while providing access to proven networking technologies. The contract is effective through 2030, reinforcing a long-term partnership between MicroAge and the State of New Mexico. This will help agencies prepare for future network modernization and technology advancements.Being selected reflects MicroAge’s proven experience supporting enterprise and public-sector environments, as well as its ability to align networking solutions with the State of New Mexico’s operational, security, and regulatory requirements. The contract highlights MicroAge’s experience delivering practical network deployments, including core infrastructure and reliable connectivity.Additionally, MicroAge’s comprehensive approach allows agencies to deploy and maintain networks that are secure, adaptable, and ready for emerging technologies. Public-sector entities using the agreement also benefit from streamlined procurement, competitive pre-negotiated pricing, end-to-end support, and solutions designed to meet compliance and security requirements.The awarded price agreement is available for review on the New Mexico General Services Department website under Purchasing and Statewide Price Agreements – read here: Statewide Price Agreements | NM GSD About MicroAgeMicroAge is an award-winning full-service solutions integrator. For 50 years, MicroAge has empowered businesses to advance, secure, accelerate, and transform—moving quickly with technology changes across the channel to drive business forward. Our elite, highly certified team of specialized consultants brings unique expertise to our clients in cybersecurity, data intelligence, technology implementations, managed IT services, and more. Visit MicroAge.com to learn more.

