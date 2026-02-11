Worthy Woman Summit Returns to Ridgeland March 19–21

The Worthy Woman Summit returns March 19–21, 2026 in Ridgeland, Mississippi, featuring a national lineup of faith-driven women leaders.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Among Featured Speakers at National Faith-Driven Leadership Event

When women choose growth, leadership, and faith, the ripple effect strengthens families, businesses, and communities. Never underestimate the power of women rising together.” — Amy Ramsey

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Worthy Woman Summit will return to Ridgeland, Mississippi, March 19–21, 2026, for a three-day faith-driven leadership experience designed to equip women in business, ministry, public service, and community leadership.Founded and hosted by Amy Ramsey, high-performance and leadership coach, author, and speaker, the Worthy Woman Summit convenes women from across the country for a three-day experience centered on worship, leadership development, and faith-driven growth.The 2026 summit will feature Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch as a confirmed keynote speaker, alongside a distinguished lineup that includes Amy Ramsey; Paula M. Farmer, executive coach and organizational strategist; Leisha Pickering, founder of Musee Bath; Trisha Richardson, founder of Style & Modern Etiquette; Frannie Foltz, author, coach, and speaker; Anna Leah Jolly, Miss Mississippi and founder of the Limitless Initiative; and Katie Hornor, author and business strategist. The event will be emceed by Theresa Todd and Carrie Watts, with worship led by international worship leader Joanne Bell.“This summit was created for the woman who knows she is called to more,” said Ramsey. “When women get in the right room, surrounded by faith and vision, clarity accelerates and courage rises. The Worthy Woman Summit helps women move forward with confidence and purpose.”The event will include keynote sessions, worship experiences, breakout teaching, and curated opportunities for connection. The inaugural 2025 summit sold out, reflecting strong demand for a faith-centered leadership gathering designed specifically for high-capacity women.Women from across the United States are expected to attend, contributing to local tourism, restaurants, and hospitality in Ridgeland throughout the weekend.General admission and VIP tickets are currently available through the official event website.For more information, tickets, or media inquiries, visit https://worthywomansummit.com ABOUT AMY RAMSEYAmy Ramsey is a faith-fueled high-performance and leadership coach, author, speaker, and creator of the Worthy Woman Planner. She equips women to align their health, mindset, and leadership with their God-given calling through coaching programs, live events, and digital resources.ABOUT THE WORTHY WOMAN SUMMITThe Worthy Woman Summit is a faith-based leadership and personal development event that equips women with practical strategies to grow spiritually, lead confidently, and make meaningful impact in their families, careers, and communities.

