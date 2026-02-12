Givebacks and Apptegy bring trusted school payments into the platforms families already rely on

Apptegy x Givebacks lockup

Integrated experience connects communication and payments across 5,250+ district-branded mobile apps

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Givebacks , the all-in-one platform built for school fundraising and ticketing, announced a strategic partnership with Apptegy, the trusted communications and branding platform for K–12 school districts. Together, the two companies are connecting school-to-home communication with secure, mobile-first payments—bringing fundraising, ticketing, and school purchases directly into Apptegy’s district-branded apps and websites used by more than 5,250 school districts nationwide.Families expect to take action when schools reach out—whether that means buying a ticket, supporting a fundraiser, or making a school-related purchase. But when communication and payments live in separate systems, even simple actions can become fragmented. For districts, that disconnect creates extra work for staff and finance teams responsible for keeping everything aligned.By integrating Givebacks directly into Apptegy’s platforms, districts can offer families a seamless path from message to action—without leaving the apps they already use to stay connected to their schools. Payments become part of the school experience, not a separate task, while maintaining the trust, clarity, and security districts require.“Integrating with Apptegy allows us to deliver the first purpose-built K–12 platform where communication and payments live together—making it easier for families to support their schools in real time,” said Will Bowen, CEO of Givebacks.What this partnership delivers:- A secure, mobile-first payment experience embedded directly into district-branded apps for ticketing, spirit wear, and donations- Centralized reporting and simplified reconciliation across school activities- Reduced risk and stronger stewardship by replacing fragmented payment methods with secure, district-sanctioned processing powered by Stripe- Accessible pricing with no ongoing platform fees and transaction-based pricing designed to keep more funds in school communities“Every interaction between a family and a school matters. With Givebacks, Apptegy is offering the right tools and support for staff and families to simplify both payments and communication,” said Bob Butler, CEO of Apptegy. “The partnership allows districts to facilitate fundraising, ticket purchases, and school store purchases in the same platform they communicate with families and students.”Together, Givebacks and Apptegy offer districts a more connected way to manage what matters most—so schools can spend less time managing systems and more time supporting students, families, and their communities.To learn how Givebacks can help streamline district payments and fundraising, visit givebacks.com About GivebacksGivebacks is the all-in-one platform made for school communities and the people who support them every day. From fundraising and event ticketing to school stores and donations, Givebacks helps districts manage community funds with confidence—making it easier for families to show up and support the things they care about. Learn more at givebacks.com.About ApptegyTrusted by more than 5,000 districts nationwide, Apptegy empowers school districts to elevate their brands while simplifying their communications strategies. Apptegy’s all-in-one platform powers district websites, mobile apps, notifications, and teacher-family communication tools.With exceptional client support and intuitive solutions, Apptegy allows educators to focus on what matters most: educating, engaging, and growing their communities. Apptegy transforms how schools connect with their entire school community. For more information, visit apptegy.com

