Mentavi Health to Present Adult ADHD Diagnostic Evaluation Validation Data at National Psychopharmacology Update 2026

Mentavi delivers affordable, high-quality care through licensed clinicians, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians.

CMO Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, will present a poster on Mentavi’s peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Psychiatry validation study

We will be discussing our validation findings and sharing what they suggest about how asynchronous, clinician-reviewed evaluation pathways can be assessed against established clinical approaches.” — Mentavi Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mentavi Health , a provider of evidence-based digital mental health care, will participate in the 31st Annual National Psychopharmacology Update ™, hosted by the Nevada Psychiatric Association, February 11–14, 2026, in Las Vegas. Mentavi Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, will present a poster summarizing Mentavi’s peer-reviewed validation study of its online, asynchronous, clinician-reviewed diagnostic evaluation for adult ADHD.The study, titled “Validity of an Online Assessment of ADHD among a Real-World Sample of Adults Seeking Web-Based Mental Healthcare,” reports findings from a prospective, real-world observational study comparing Mentavi’s online Diagnostic Evaluation with a clinical interview conducted via video. The study was published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry in September 2025.The study evaluated 345 adults seeking web-based ADHD assessment. The results demonstrated that:• 78% of ADHD diagnostic results agreed between the online assessment and clinical interview.• Over 80% of cases of disagreement had ADHD on clinical interview while the results of the online assessment were inconclusive for ADHD and recommended further assessment.• The study observed differences in false-positive and false-negative classifications between the two approaches, reflecting different diagnostic thresholds and methodologies. The online assessment applied a more conservative approach, more frequently designating results as inconclusive and recommending further evaluation.“As one of the larger psychopharmacology conferences in the United States, the National Psychopharmacology Update convenes clinicians focused on real-world diagnosis and treatment decisions,” Herman said. “We look forward to discussing our validation findings with our colleagues and sharing what these findings suggest about how asynchronous, clinician-reviewed evaluation pathways can be assessed against established clinical approaches.”To the authors’ knowledge, the study is among the first prospective, real-world studies to validate an online ADHD assessment for adults seeking web-based mental health care using a clinical interview as a comparator. The online assessment had a 12 percent false positive rate compared with a 56 percent false positive rate with the clinical interview, while demonstrating a more conservative approach to rendering ADHD diagnoses, helping to address concerns about potential over-diagnosis in digital assessment pathways.Rather than rendering a positive diagnosis in uncertain cases, the online assessment more frequently designated results as inconclusive and recommended additional clinical evaluation. These results help characterize the population of adults seeking web-based mental health care and can be used to refine online mental health assessments. This study also demonstrates the value of online ADHD assessments in supporting responsible expansion of access to mental health services.An estimated 17 million American adults have ADHD, and wait times for specialist evaluation can extend for months. At the same time, telehealth has become a common access point. A recent CDC report cited in Mentavi’s publication indicates 46% of U.S. adults with ADHD have used telehealth services. Mentavi’s published findings were designed to address a central question in the field: whether online diagnostic approaches for adult ADHD can be evaluated against established clinical approaches and support broader access to the mental health care system.Mentavi CEO Keith Brophy commented, “As digital mental health care continues to evolve, clinical validation and transparency matter more than ever. Sharing peer-reviewed evidence helps establish confidence in how online diagnostic pathways can responsibly support access to adult ADHD evaluation, particularly for individuals who face barriers to traditional care.”About Mentavi Health and ADHD OnlineFounded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as one of Michigan’s “50 Companies to Watch,” Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, compliant online mental health care nationwide. Its clinically validated Diagnostic Evaluation for the evaluation of adult ADHD serves as the foundation for broader mental health assessment, including anxiety, depression, and related conditions. Mentavi delivers affordable, high-quality care through licensed clinicians, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, compliance, and trust, Mentavi is redefining how people connect to quality mental health care. Mentavi serves adults aged 18 and older. Services are available by state; availability may vary. Learn more at mentavi.com.Media contact:Tim Cox, ZingPR for Mentavi Healthtim@zingpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.