IMCI Technologies Achieves ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 Certifications

IMCI Technologies earned ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications, validating its quality, environmental, and occupational health & safety management systems.

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMCI Technologies announced today that its Internal Management System and supporting organizational processes have been certified to ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems), effective immediately.The certifications were issued by Systems Certification Body (SCB), an ANAB-accredited certification body, following an independent third-party audit of IMCI Technologies’ management system and processes.ISO 9001:2015 certifies that IMCI Technologies maintains a structured quality management system focused on consistent performance, customer satisfaction, and continual improvement.ISO 14001:2015 confirms the company’s implementation of an effective environmental management system to manage and reduce environmental impacts.ISO 45001:2018 validates IMCI Technologies’ occupational health and safety management system, designed to proactively manage risk and protect employee well-being.“These certifications are the result of disciplined execution and a sustained commitment to doing things the right way,” said Sam Zamani, President of IMCI Technologies. “They validate the strength of our internal management system and reinforce our focus on quality, environmental responsibility, and the health and safety of our people as we support mission-critical infrastructure for our customers.”These certifications demonstrate IMCI Technologies’ commitment to maintaining internationally recognized management system standards across its operations.About IMCI TechnologiesSince 1992, IMCI has been a leader in providing innovative and reliable monitoring, management, and control solutions across industries. Founded by telecommunications experts, IMCI’s core focus has always been making the day-to-day monitoring, operation, and maintenance of operational infrastructures more efficient. Our global customer base includes Fortune 500 companies, commercial organizations, and government entities. IMCI serves customers in telecommunications, power & utility, transportation, defense, public safety, building management and broadcast, saving them time & money. Visit us on the web at https://www.imci.net

