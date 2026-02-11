Finance Executive Behzad Taufiq Unveils Cevidica, Integrating Securities, Investment Banking and Private Equity

Cevidica Cevidica

Cevidica is a New York-based investment firm specializing in credit, debt, and private equity for institutional and qualified investors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cevidica Securities Group LLC and Cevidica Investment Partners LLC (together, “Cevidica”), a private investment firm, today announced their official launch as an integrated platform combining securities brokerage, investment banking, and private equity advisory services for institutional clients and qualified investors. Cevidica’s securities business focuses mainly on structured credit and other fixed-income securities, while its investment advisory arm manages private equity strategies.

Cevidica’s multi-entity structure is designed to deliver institutional-grade origination, execution, and asset management across the credit and private markets spectrum. By aligning a broker-dealer, investment bank, and private equity platform under one brand, the firm seeks to provide cohesive access to origination, structuring, distribution, and ongoing portfolio management across structured and alternative credit markets.

Cevidica Securities Group LLC will operate as the securities brokerage and investment banking division, providing execution, capital raising, and strategic advisory services to issuers, sponsors, and institutional investors and clients. The group will focus on structured credit, including asset-backed and other securitized products, and will offer distribution, secondary trading, and placement services through its agency and underwriting teams.

Cevidica Investment Partners LLC will serve as the investment advisory arm, managing private equity strategies for institutional and qualified investors seeking differentiated private markets exposure. The business will emphasize partnership-oriented capital, aligning interests with companies and borrowers through a long-term value-creation approach.

“Our goal is to sit at the intersection of structured credit and private markets investing, offering clients a cohesive solution for originating, structuring, and trading differentiated credit opportunities,” said Behzad Taufiq, CEO and President of Cevidica. “Drawing on nearly two decades on the buy-side since 2006 and experience working with broker-dealers of all sizes, I understand how critical exceptional service and truly trusted partnerships are in supporting mandates from origination through final disposition. Cevidica is dedicated to delivering best-in-class service to institutional clients and operating as a genuine extension of their team.”

Cevidica is a private investment firm comprised of Cevidica Securities Group LLC and Cevidica Investment Partners LLC. The firm mainly focuses on credit securities and debt strategies for institutional clients and qualified investors and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal, and there is no guarantee that any investment strategy, recommendation, or transaction will achieve its objectives or that losses will be avoided.



