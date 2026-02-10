Submit Release
Behind the Mask: New Data Reveals Surgeon Burnout Reaching Critical Levels

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More Than 50% of Surgeons Report Feeling Frequent Burnout. New data reveals a profession under strain: more than half of surgeons surveyed feel burned out and over 40% have considered leaving surgery as a result - citing mounting administrative burden, long hours, and an industry culture that discourages asking for help.

Dr. Africa Wallace, board-certified thoracic surgeon and Global VP of Medical Affairs, Surgery, MedTech, Johnson & Johnson discussed findings from the newly released Behind the Mask survey, including why burnout is hitting early-career surgeons hardest and how institutional pressures are driving mental exhaustion.

Dr. Wallace also shared solutions that emerged as most impactful in the survey, aiming to ease burnout and support both surgeon well-being and patient care.

For more information, please visit https://thenext.jnjmedtech.com/behind-the-mask

