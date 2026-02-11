Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique Opening First-Ever Long Island Location in Woodbury on Feb. 28

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is officially opening its doors on Long Island for the first time ever on Saturday, Feb. 28.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is officially opening its doors on Long Island for the first time ever. Located in Woodbury at 8027 Jericho Turnpike, the new store will make its highly anticipated debut on Saturday, Feb. 28 and feature a healthy menu selection, all made in-house with no added ingredients. To celebrate, the first 100 customers in line on opening day (8am-5pm) will be rewarded with $50 in Toastique reward dollars ($10 minimum purchase required).Toastique – Woodbury will be owned and operated by local residents and husband-and-wife team Andrea and Chris Pedersen, who are also franchising veterans. They bring nearly 20 years of combined professional experience, working with top-tier brands, including multi-unit operation, to their new venture. The Pedersens look forward to opening their very first Toastique, which now encompasses over 50 locations nationwide, to serve as a space that supports healthy lifestyle routines while bringing the community together. The Woodbury store was strategically chosen for its proximity to Trail View State Park, which is just down the road and serves as a go-to destination for hikers and bikers, as well as the nearby Town of Oyster Bay Golf Course.“We were drawn to Toastique because not only does it reflect our values of wanting to live a healthier lifestyle, but we saw the long-term vision of it becoming part of people’s everyday lives here in Woodbury,” said Andrea Pedersen. “It is a pivotal moment to be able to open the very first location on Long Island and build the brand here for years to come.”Using only the highest quality ingredients, both locally and responsibly sourced, customers of Toastique – Woodbury can look forward to a fresh, modern dining experience. This includes a variety of sweet and savory gourmet toasts for which the brand is named after as well as handcrafted smoothies and smoothie bowls, brimming with superfoods. Its line of cold-pressed juices are bottled inside the restaurant and fresh-poured for an unparalleled taste. Coffee selections including espresso and lattes along with wellness shots and grab-and-go items round out the menu.In addition to the grand opening day festivities, customers of Toastique – Woodbury can take advantage of introductory offers throughout the week including:Sunday 3/1 - Free overnight oats with any purchase $10+Monday 3/2 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all day (12oz)Tuesday 3/3 - Free Coffee/Espresso drink with any purchaseWednesday 3/4 - $6 smoothies all day (16oz)Additionally, the store will also offer an ongoing 15% discount to all active military and veterans, police and fire, a show of support for the community as well as the Pedersens’ son who is currently serving overseas.Toastique – Woodbury will be open seven days a week with an all-day menu served from 7am-5pm. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/woodbury . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastiquewoodbury About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

