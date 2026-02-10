Learn about nature’s clean-up crew with MDC’s Vulture Venture Feb. 21 in Branson

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Usually serving as nature’s clean-up crew, vultures play an important, yet often misunderstood role in the natural world.

The public is invited to learn more about these birds with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at Vulture Venture, an afternoon of games, activities, and crafts available for all ages from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center.

No registration is required for this portion of Vulture Venture. More information may be found at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214703.

Spotting scopes will be placed for viewing vultures in the wild near Table Rock Dam and along Lake Taneycomo. Dress appropriately for the weather.

Alice the turkey vulture is an education ambassador from Wonders of Wildlife. She will be a guest at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. for a live presentation. Space is limited, so registration for only one is required.

Register for the 1 p.m. slot at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214780.

Register for the 2 p.m. slot at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214781.

Register for the 3 p.m. slot at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214782.

“Turkey vultures have some special characteristics that set them apart from most birds,” said MDC Naturalist Leah Eden. “The activities and live presentations will hopefully give visitors a greater appreciation for their uniqueness and the critical role they play in the natural world.”

To find out more about the Vulture Venture or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo, near Branson.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.