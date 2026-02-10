Scoop Soldiers Expands Professional Dog Waste Removal Services to the Detroit Metropolitan Area

Scoop Soldiers launches in Detroit, offering scheduled dog waste removal to support cleaner outdoor spaces for homeowners and property managers.

We provide a professional solution that keeps outdoor spaces consistently clean and manageable.” — Michayla Sims

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scoop Soldiers has officially launched professional dog waste removal services across the Detroit metropolitan area, providing homeowners, landlords, and property managers with a consistent solution for maintaining clean outdoor spaces. Founded in 2019, Scoop Soldiers provides professional dog waste removal services with a mission to keep outdoor spaces clean, safe, and enjoyable for residents and pets. The company has been rapidly growing over the past six months, expanding into eight new markets so far in 2026. This expansion brings structured, scheduled pet waste cleanup to a region with a diverse mix of single-family homes, rental properties, and multi-unit communities where yard maintenance is often overlooked or inconsistently handled.Detroit’s seasonal weather conditions can pose challenges for dog waste management. Snow accumulation, thaw cycles, and wet ground can cause waste to build up quickly, creating sanitation issues once yards become accessible again. Scoop Soldiers’ recurring service model helps prevent pet waste from becoming a health concern for local Detroit communities.The service is designed for busy homeowners, landlords, and property managers who need a reliable solution to a common outdoor maintenance concern without adding extra work to their plate. Scoop Soldiers was created to eliminate one of the most unpleasant aspects of dog ownership through reliable, professional pet waste removal. The company’s recurring service model is built on consistency, precision, and respect for every property served. Services are performed on a dependable schedule, with thorough cleanups completed each visit and no skipped service intervals. By managing pet waste removal with clear communication and professional standards, Scoop Soldiers allows customers to enjoy clean outdoor spaces without the hassle of ongoing maintenance concerns.In addition to the weekly or biweekly services, customers may opt for a yard sanitizing or deodorizing service to help eliminate lingering bacteria and keep odors at bay. These optional services are especially beneficial for high-traffic yards, shared outdoor spaces, and pet-designated areas. Following each service, the technician will remove the collected dog waste and dispose of it in compliance with local city ordinances.The company’s operations prioritize structure, accountability, and communication. By providing a 24-hour customer support team, flexible scheduling, and advanced reminders of upcoming services, the Scoop Soldiers dog waste cleanup service fits conveniently into daily routines for Detroit’s dog owners and multi-unit communities. “Pet waste removal is often overlooked until it becomes a problem,” said Michayla Sims, Chief Operating Officer of Scoop Soldiers. “We provide a professional solution that keeps outdoor spaces consistently clean and manageable.”Scoop Soldiers’ expansion into the Detroit metro reflects a growing focus on public health and sanitation as dog-friendly neighborhoods continue to grow. Scoop Soldiers is now accepting new residential and commercial customers across the Detroit area. Scoop Soldiers offers every new customer a free first cleanup, making it easy to try the service with no commitment and see the difference for yourself.Learn more at scoopsoldiers.com/locations/detroit.

What is Scoop Soldiers?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.