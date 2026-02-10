Princess Cruises Earns Prestigious Ospitalità Italiana Certification for Serving the Only Authentic Italian Pizza at Sea

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, is elevating the culinary experience at sea by becoming the first to serve certified authentic Italian pizza. In a groundbreaking collaboration with 13-time World Pizza Champion Chef Tony Gemignani, the cruise line has officially received the Ospitalità Italiana certification for Alfredo’s Pizzeria onboard the new Sun Princess and Star Princess.The Ospitalità Italiana certification is the highest honor granted to Italian Restaraunts that strictly adhere to authentic Italian culinary traditions, including the use of fresh Italian ingredients and traditional preparation techniques."This certification is a testament to the fresh Italian ingredients and technique we use, and it’s what makes this pizza stand out," said Chef Tony Gemignani. "High-quality mozzarella, tomatoes, specialty flour, and Italian preparation are the key to an exceptional onboard dining experience."Guests sailing on Sun Princess and Star Princess can now enjoy a selection of Gemignani’saward-winning pizza creations, including: The Cal Italia, Hot Soppresatta and Pesto Veggie.Princess Cruises continues to position itself as the ultimate destination for food lovers. Whether sailing to the glaciers of Alaska, the white sands of the Caribbean, or the historic ports of Europe, guests can now experience a slice of Italy regardless of their coordinates."Princess Cruises is dedicated to delivering an elevated experience," Gemignani added. "I am proud to see my pizzas served in a venue that meets such rigorous standards for authenticity."For more information, please visit https://www.Princess.com

