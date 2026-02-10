Spark Spine and Invictos Orthopedics Announce Strategic Partnership

Invictos Orthopedics TPLO Plate Invictos Orthopedics is a leader in veterinary implant technologies. Spark Spine develops piezoelectric implants featuring proprietary EMP Technology.

Collaboration promises to let EMP technology "off the leash" in veterinary medicine.

Partnering with Invictos Orthopedics allows us to apply our EMP expertise to a field that is deeply deserving of the best technologies.” — Kevin Chappuis, President of Spark Spine

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spark Spine , a leader in advanced orthopedic implants, and Invictos Orthopedics , a pioneer in veterinary surgical solutions, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at bringing Spark’s Electro-Mechanical Polymer (EMP) implant technology to the veterinary market.Historically, veterinary implants have often lagged behind the innovations seen in human medicine. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in animal health, giving animal patients access to cutting edge technology from human orthopedics. By integrating Spark Spine’s proprietary piezoelectric EMP biomaterial, Invictos Orthopedics will offer a new generation of electrically-responsive implants designed specifically to heal canine patients.Leadership Perspectives:"Our mission at Spark Spine has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible in skeletal repair," said Kevin Chappuis, President of Spark Spine. "Partnering with Invictos Orthopedics allows us to apply our EMP expertise to a field that is deeply deserving of the best technologies. As a dog owner myself, I’m excited to help family pets return to their active lives. Invictos has shown strong commitment to providing innovative solutions for their patients and surgeons, and we are proud to collaborate with them."Harry Wotton III, Founder of Invictos Orthopedics, added:"Veterinary surgeons care deeply about their patients and truly understand the value of innovation. By partnering with Spark Spine, we are continuing to build on Invictos’ legacy of delivering exactly that. The EMP technology can be a game-changer for TPLO procedures, spinal fusions, and a wide range of veterinary orthopedic procedures."About Spark SpineSpark Spine is a medical device startup developing advanced technologies for spinal and orthopedic surgery.About Invictos OrthopedicsInvictos Orthopedics is a premier provider of veterinary surgical instruments and implants. Driven by a passion for animal welfare and clinical excellence, Invictos provides veterinary surgeons with the tools necessary to perform life-changing orthopedic procedures.

