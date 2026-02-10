DR. NORMANIE MCKENZIE RICKS SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Normanie McKenzie Ricks at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Normanie McKenzie Ricks, as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations Dr. Normanie McKenzie Ricks, will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Normanie McKenzie Ricks, as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With nearly two decades of industry experience, Dr. Ricks has firmly established herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic, results-driven leader, she is the owner and operator of Achieve Vision Center, where she provides specialized rehabilitation for individuals with neurological deficits that impair vision and limit performance in school, work, and daily life.Dr. Ricks is a decorated former officer of the United States Navy. She has spent her career serving the healthcare sector as a Rehabilitation Clinic Manager and Occupational Therapy Clinician. Beyond her primary role, she serves as an influential part of the community, dedicating her time as a mentor, volunteer, and patient advocate.To date, her most notable career accomplishments are leading and managing operations of the Wounded Warrior Program at the United States Naval Hospital in San Diego; creating and developing an Occupational Therapy Neonatal Intensive Care Program; serving as a key member in Navy Medicine’s first study on targeted muscle re-innervation and nerve transfers for amputees; and participating in vision research for soldiers who have sustained traumatic brain injuries during conflicts.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Ricks obtained a certification in Non-Profit Management from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), a Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy, and a Bachelor’s degree in Health Promotion from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). She earned her Doctorate of Advanced Studies in Health Services, Allied Health, and Health Sciences from Azteca University – International Programmes.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Ricks has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was selected for Marquis Who's Who in America 2022-2023, Women Leaders to Look Up To in 2022, and Top Five Dynamic Business Leaders. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year, she was awarded Top Occupational Therapist of the Year. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Plaza Hotel in NYC for her newest honor, Empowered Woman of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Dr. Ricks is deeply committed to giving back to her community and beyond. She serves on the board of the East Cobb Lions Club, where she supports initiatives that provide free vision screenings to school systems across Georgia. A passionate advocate for children with disabilities, she extends her impact both nationally and internationally, having served youth communities in Japan, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Zambia. Her humanitarian efforts have been recognized by the American Red Cross for her role in fundraising initiatives that generated more than $110,000 for relief efforts. As a global mentor, Dr. Ricks continues to volunteer her time and expertise by educating and mentoring Occupational Therapy students at various institutions, helping shape the next generation of compassionate healthcare professionals.Looking back, Dr. Ricks attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.achieveotsolutions.com/bio About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

