Vroozi Included in Ardent Partners' 2026 AP Automation & Payments Technology Advisor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, a provider of AI-powered procurement and accounts payable automation solutions, today announced its inclusion in Ardent Partners' 2026 AP Automation & Payments Technology Advisor report.The report evaluated solution providers across invoice automation, payments, AI innovation, user experience, and platform architecture. Ardent Partners recognized Vroozi's intelligent data extraction capabilities and usability-focused approach to AP automation."Being recognized in Ardent Partners' research validates the approach we've taken with our platform," said Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Vroozi. "AP teams are drowning in manual invoice processing and exception handling. Our focus has been on building automation that's actually easy to deploy and use, so finance and accounts payable teams can get out of the data entry business and focus on work that drives real value."The full report, The 2026 AP Automation & Payments Technology Advisor, is available to clients and for purchase at ardentpartners.com About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi's cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com

