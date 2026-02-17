New Book, 'How to Correct Your Life,' Reveals the System for Transforming Purpose, Performance, and Personal Balance

'How to Correct Your Life' by John Bielinski, Jr. Advantage Books, publisher of 'How to Correct Your Life.' John Bielinski, author of 'How to Correct Your Life.'

John Bielinski’s 'How to Correct Your Life' is a powerful, tactical guide for reclaiming personal mastery through the CHERISH Matrix and life “cheat codes.”

Most people don’t realize they’re dying while they’re still alive.” — John Bielinski

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guinness World Record–holding educator, emergency medicine clinician, and entrepreneur John Bielinski, Jr. shares a raw, powerful, and actionable roadmap for personal transformation in his new book, 'How to Correct Your Life: Practical Tools for Those Who Lead, Fight, and Build.' Published by Advantage Books , the book is now available at major book retailers nationwide.From Bielinski’s perspective, a life can look successful while quietly unraveling due to imbalance and lack of purpose. In his book he reveals the tools, habits, and mindset shifts that helped him rebuild his life — and that now help professionals create clarity, discipline, balance, and fulfillment.After years of professional success but personal imbalance, Bielinski discovered a system rooted in clarity, accountability, and immediate action. Drawing on his lessons from combat action in the U.S. Marine Corps, three decades of working in emergency medicine, building an Inc. 5000-ranked company, and personal setbacks, Bielinski introduces the CHERISH Matrix, a practical system for optimizing seven critical areas of life: career, health, ego and emotions, relationships, integrity, spirituality, and happiness. The book also introduces “cheat codes,” which provide tools that readers can apply rapidly to achieve measurable results more quickly.“Most people don’t realize they’re dying while they’re still alive,” Bielinski writes. “I was one of those people. My life looked great on paper, but I woke up every day with a gnawing feeling in the pit of my stomach. Something was out of balance. I didn’t know what to do differently to change that.“Ultimately, I discovered a lifestyle operating system that helped me mobilize my optimal self, navigate the complexities and distractions of life, and turn things around. The CHERISH Matrix is a simple framework that has allowed me to realign my life across seven critical areas. It can help you do that, too.”Through gripping stories, Bielinski shows readers how structure, not motivation alone, creates real, lasting change. Filled with exercises, emotional regulation tools, and performance strategies, How to Correct Your Life is part personal memoir, part behavioral manual, and part call to action. Bielinski’s honesty, urgency, and practical wisdom make this book an essential guide for anyone ready to confront the truth and build a life they genuinely cherish.John Bielinski Jr. Is the founder of CME4Life, an Inc. 5000 company. He has been pronounced “Officially Amazing” by the Guinness Book of World Records for delivering the longest medical lecture in history, lecturing for 30 hours to raise money for charity. The author of 'How To Correct Your Life: Practical Tools for Those Who Lead, Fight, and Build,' Bielinski is a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran and a nationally recognized educator, clinician, and speaker. He has spent three decades helping medical professionals sharpen their critical thinking and clinical decision-making skills. Bielinski specializes in breaking down complex concepts into simple, actionable knowledge that changes how people practice medicine and live their lives.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of Advantage Media, the publishing partner for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and leaders who seek to build authority through authorship. For two decades, Advantage has supported experts through every stage of the publishing process—from concept development to editorial, design, printing, distribution, and promotion—providing a premium alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing.

