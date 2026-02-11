U.S. Congress Directs HHS and Defense to Prioritize UV Technologies for Respiratory Infection Control

BioGuard UVC™ by Geared Power BioTech

BioGuard UVC™ Positioned as Leading Solution for Ultraviolet Masks

Respiratory infection control is entering a new era, one of prevention. We appreciate that Congress is championing ultraviolet technology like ours that can meaningfully improve public health.” — Gary Kellstrom, Jr.

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, Congress enacted a fiscal year 2026 spending package that funded both the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense. Included was explicit report language encouraging prioritized advancement of ultraviolet technologies aimed at reducing respiratory infections in hospitals. BioGuard UVC™ is ideally suited to meet this directive – it is a non-rebreather mask designed to prevent the spread of respiratory disease by inactivating airborne pathogens present in exhaled breath by real time exposure to 254nm germicidal UVC.The Congressional provisions—which apply to agencies in both the HHS and Defense Departments—identify preventable infections as a drain on our economy through burdensome healthcare costs; responsible for inflicting avoidable harm on patients; and most importantly, a cause of needless deaths. Critically, Congress recognizes that ultraviolet protection can be a crucial tool in preventing these infections. As a first-in-class medical device that fits the criteria outlined by Congress, BioGuard UVC is poised to spearhead public health efforts to contain respiratory infections and lead the market to address this unmet medical need for both military and civilian preparedness.“Respiratory infection control is entering a new era, one of prevention,” said Gary Kellstrom, Jr., CEO of Geared Power BioTech . “We appreciate that Congress is championing ultraviolet technology like ours that can meaningfully improve public health."This federal milestone is yet another positive development for Geared Power BioTech – including recent achievements such as the 2025 ‘Leader in Life Sciences’ and ‘Coolest Thing Made in New Jersey’ awards from New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Healthcare Institute of New Jersey, and the New Jersey Business Industry Association, and the team's strong execution across regulatory strategy, issued U.S. & E.U. patents, and continued engagement with the FDA’s Division of Infection Control Devices.About Geared Power BioTech - based in Wayne, NJ, Geared Power BioTech is a high potential startup company working to commercialize its first product – BioGuard UVC. BioGuard UVC is a medical device poised to transform respiratory infection control for healthcare and public health. For more information, visit https://GP-Bio.com or contact info@gearedpower.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.