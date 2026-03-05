Zion Health Introduces Alozin Ultimate Relief Spray CBD Plus for Fast-Acting Muscle Comfort

Zion Health Alozin Ultimate Relief Spray CBD Plus provides fast-acting muscle comfort with a refreshing minty feel.

A soothing topical spray formulated to relieve muscle aches, stiffness, and soreness associated with an active lifestyle.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, body-conscious formulations, announces the launch of Alozin Ultimate Relief Spray CBD Plus , a convenient topical spray designed to provide fast-acting relief for muscle aches, soreness, and stiffness.ALOZIN combines a blend of well-known soreness-solving ingredients into an easy-to-use spray ideal for daily care and post-workout recovery. The soothing, minty formula is designed for simple application—spray directly onto areas of discomfort and gently rub into the skin to help relieve muscle strain, arthritis discomfort, back aches, and everyday soreness. Suitable for active lifestyles, ALOZIN offers a refreshing, relaxing experience that helps tired muscles recover and unwind.The fast-acting formula is designed to provide relief almost immediately, while its all-natural ingredients are gentle enough for regular use. ALOZIN is recommended for individuals experiencing discomfort related to sports injuries, arthritis, neuropathy, muscle spasms, fibromyalgia, cramps, carpal tunnel, poor circulation, muscle sprains, swelling, and similar conditions.Key Benefits of Alozin Ultimate Relief Spray CBD Plus● Fast-Acting Relief: Designed to provide near-immediate comfort for sore, stiff, and overworked muscles.● Targeted Topical Care: Easily sprays onto areas of discomfort for localized relief.● Soothing Minty Sensation: Provides a refreshing cooling effect ideal for post-workout use.● Daily-Use Friendly: Formulated with body-friendly ingredients suitable for regular application.● Versatile Support: Recommended for muscle strain, stiffness, swelling, and everyday aches.Clean & Conscious Formulation● Purpose-driven ingredients: Formulated specifically to soothe muscle discomfort and stiffness.● CBD-infused: Contains a non-psychoactive extract derived from Cannabis sativa.● Topical spray format: Convenient, mess-free application.● Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Free from animal testing and animal-derived ingredients.Ingredient Features:● CBD (Cannabidiol): A natural extract derived from the Cannabis sativa plant that provides soothing benefits without mind-altering effects. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and omega fatty acids, CBD offers analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties.● Arnica Extract: Derived from a protected wildflower of Switzerland, arnica extract is applied externally to support skin comfort and address skin-related concerns.● Boswellia Extract: An all-natural, standardized extract derived from Boswellia serrata resin. Traditionally used in Ayurvedic practices in India for over 3,000 years.● Menthol: A cooling ingredient derived from peppermint oil that provides a refreshing sensation upon application.● MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): A form of purified sulfur believed to support comfort through its anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown MSM may help reduce symptoms associated with arthritis.How to UseSpray a liberal amount onto areas of discomfort as often as necessary and gently rub into the skin. Avoid contact with eyes and mucous membranes. Discontinue use if irritation develops. Keep out of reach of children.Full Ingredient ListAqua (Purified Water), Ethyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 20, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Menthol, Extracts of Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Oil, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, Boswellia, Arnica, Spirulina, Glucosamine HCl, MSM, CBD.About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a leading wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based and botanical personal care products that purify, soothe, and protect using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. By combining nature-derived ingredients with effective formulations, Zion Health delivers clean solutions for everyday body and skincare needs.

