Arizona Pregnancy Resource Alliance Reports Member Centers Have Served More Than One Million Women

A testament to life-affirming support, dignity, and hope for women in crisis

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Prenatal Empowerment Collective (APEC) announced today that its member pregnancy resource centers have collectively served and supported more than one million women in Arizona, providing pregnancy-related services and family support over their years of operation.APEC is a statewide alliance of pregnancy resource centers with a combined 170 years of service. The organization focuses on coordination, education, and shared standards among its member centers, which provide information and services to women facing unexpected pregnancies.Member centers operate under Arizona-licensed medical oversight and include registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and OB/GYN medical directors. Services offered by member centers may include pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, STI/STD testing and treatment, sexual health education, and referrals. These services are provided at no cost to clients.“Pregnancy resource centers play a role in supporting women during pregnancy and after childbirth,” said Marc Burmich, an APEC spokesperson. “Our member centers focus on providing information, care, and access to community resources.”According to APEC, member centers provide services regardless of a client’s pregnancy decision and do not receive financial compensation based on outcomes.Lisa Henry of APEC noted that pregnancy resource centers are the subject of ongoing public discussion and scrutiny. “Our focus remains on transparency, compliance with medical standards, and providing services consistent with our mission,” she said.APEC member centers also offer post-pregnancy support services, including counseling, parenting education, and material assistance. Available items may include diapers, formula, clothing, car seats, and cribs, depending on the location.“Education and support are central to our approach,” said Brent DeSaye, an APEC representative. “Member centers aim to connect individuals and families with resources that address medical, practical, and emotional needs.”More information about the Arizona Prenatal Empowerment Collective is available at apec.life.About APECThe Arizona Prenatal Empowerment Collective (APEC) is a statewide alliance of pregnancy resource centers working collaboratively to support operational standards, medical oversight, and access to pregnancy-related services for women and families across Arizona.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.