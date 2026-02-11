e.Republic Wins Two Gold Stevie® Awards for Sales Excellence in Government and Education

e.Republic is named a double Gold winner in the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Industry leader recognized among 2,100+ nominations evaluated by experts worldwide

The Stevie honors are a poignant validation of our mission and the dedication of our team.” — Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic , a mission-driven company dedicated to helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation, today announced it has been named a double Gold winner in the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service e.Republic received Gold Stevie Awards in the following categories:* Government Sales Team of the Year* Sales Distinction of the Year – Public Services & EducationThe Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awardsand International Business AwardsThe honors recognize e.Republic’s exceptional sales performance and business development results, reflecting a standout year of growth connecting government and education markets with leading solution providers through disciplined, data-driven execution grounded in a deep understanding of customer needs and public-sector priorities.“The honor of earning two Gold Stevie Awards for Government Sales Team of the Year and Sales Distinction in Public Services & Education is a testament to the purpose-led culture we’ve built across the organization,” said Kim Frame, Chief Revenue Officer of e.Republic. “Our results reflect a strong focus on listening to customer needs, continued investment in training and learning, and close collaboration within sales and across the company. I’m incredibly proud of this growing team and what they’ve achieved together.”The StevieAward for Sales Distinction in Public Services & Education honors organizations that demonstrate excellence in sales performance, customer experience, and innovation within the uniquely complex public-sector marketplace. Winners are selected by independent judges based on documented results, strategic impact, and service excellence.“The Stevie honors are a poignant validation of our mission and the dedication of our team,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. “Every day, e.Republic works to strengthen the connection between the private sector and the public sector so government and education leaders have access to trusted solutions, technology, and partners as they navigate complex challenges. This recognition reflects the care and mission-driven execution our teams bring to that responsibility.”More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 industry professionals worldwide serving on eight specialized judging committees.Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5, 2026. Sponsors of the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include SOCAP International and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com About The StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.