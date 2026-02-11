Altamira Awarded Process Safety Management Project for Major Texas-Based Energy Producer

Altamira Project Award in Delaware Basin for Process Safety Management Services Altamira - Air Quality, Environmental, Multidiscipline Engineering and Pipeline Integrity and Compliance

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altamira, a leading U.S.-based engineering firm specializing in Air Quality, Environmental, Multidiscipline Engineering and Pipeline Integrity and Compliance, is proud to announce it has been awarded a major project for continued Process Safety Management (PSM) support for a leading independent oil and natural gas producer operating in southeastern New Mexico.

Under this contract, Altamira is providing continued comprehensive PSM services to support the safe design, operation and regulatory compliance of the client’s natural gas processing facilities, including multiple gas plants and amine treating units located in the Delaware Basin region. The scope of work includes:

• Facilitation of Design Process Hazards Analyses PHAs for new gas processing plants, nitrogen rejection units and amine treating facilities

• Follow-up and revalidation PHAs of existing processing assets

• Completion of three-year PSM/RMP Compliance Audits

• Establishment and ongoing management of a centralized PSM documentation system

• Identification and development of missing PSM -required information

• Completion of Facility Siting Studies for each gas plant

• Facilitation of hazard reviews for Management of Change (MOC) requests

•Development of PSM-required Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

• Tracking and closure of PHA-generated action items

The scope of future work includes facilitating multiple design Process Hazard Analyses (PHAs), follow-up and revalidation PHAs and a three-year PSM and • • • Risk Management Plan (RMP) compliance audit. Altamira is also leading Facility Siting studies, Management of Change (MOC) hazard reviews and the development of Standard Operating Procedures for new and expanding facilities.

Through this engagement, Altamira is supporting the client in strengthening operational safety, improving regulatory compliance and enhancing risk management across its midstream and processing infrastructure.

“Altamira is honored to partner with a leading Delaware Basin operator on this important initiative,” said Efrain Garcia, Vice President, Key Accounts at Altamira. “Our team brings deep technical expertise and proven PSM experience to help ensure these facilities operate safely, reliably and in full compliance with regulatory requirements.”

This project further reinforces Altamira’s position as a trusted provider of integrated engineering and compliance services for the energy sector. It is led by Michael Kennedy, a seasoned PSM professional with 30 years of experience guiding Process Safety Management efforts across midstream and downstream operations.

About Altamira

Altamira is a leading engineering and environmental consulting company specializing in regulatory compliance, strategic advising and digital solutions. With decades of experience and a reputation for integrity, innovation and agility, Altamira partners with clients to solve complex operational and regulatory challenges across various industries. Our multidisciplinary team delivers high-quality services in asset integrity, pipeline safety, environmental health and safety, GIS and energy asset engineering, supported by deep expertise in federal, state and local regulations including PHMSA, EPA, DOT and OSHA. Headquartered in Texas with satellite offices across the Gulf Coast and Southwestern U.S., Altamira is committed to driving sustainable outcomes and long-term value through tailored, technology-enabled solutions

