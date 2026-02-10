Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on Feb. 11, 2026

MARYLAND, October 2 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Planning, Housing and Parks Committee will review the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan and a resolution to approve an executive regulation for emergency safety plans in multifamily apartment buildings

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 9:30 a.m. to review the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan and a resolution to approve Executive Regulation 21-25, Emergency Safety Plan for Multifamily Apartment Buildings.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council President Natali Fani-González and Councilmember Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan

Review: The PHP Committee will hold its second meeting to review the Planning Board draft of the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan, which covers approximately 969 acres in northern Montgomery County, near Interstate 270 (I-270) and Clarksburg Road. The committee also reviewed the plan at a meeting held on Feb. 2. The recommended plan establishes a new vision for a more complete, connected and sustainable Clarksburg community. The recommendations in the plan are focused on shaping future development and improvements to the transportation network, providing additional recreational opportunities for residents, advancing the County’s housing and economic goals, and preserving and protecting the natural environment.

This sector plan is an amendment to a portion of the 1994 Clarksburg Master Plan and Hyattstown Special Study Area and a portion of the 2014 Ten Mile Creek Area Limited.

The Council received a briefing on the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan at a meeting held on Jan. 20. The Council held a public hearing on the plan at Rocky Hill Middle School in Clarksburg on Jan. 21.

Resolution to Approve Executive Regulation 21-25, Emergency Safety Plan for Multifamily Apartment Buildings

Review: The PHP Committee will review a resolution to approve Executive Regulation 21-25, Emergency Safety Plan for Multifamily Apartment Buildings. In 2024, the Council enacted Bill 7-24, Landlord-Tenant Relations - Tenant Protection and Notification, led by Councilmember Kate Stewart. The law requires landlords to create and maintain emergency safety plans for multifamily rental buildings. Additionally, the law requires the County's Department of Permitting Services (DPS) to develop Method 2 executive regulations to implement the procedures for submittal, review and approval of emergency safety plans. The emergency safety plan and other building fire protection information must be included in the lease by the landlord.

Executive Regulation 21-25 establishes procedures for landlords to create and maintain emergency plans, submit emergency plans for review and approval to DPS, and, where appropriate, create and maintain emergency safety plan addendums based on call service data from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

The lead sponsor of Executive Regulation 21-25 is the Council President on behalf of the County Executive.

