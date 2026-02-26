Zion Health Introduces Age Reversal Resurfacing Enzyme Mask

Zion Health Age Reversal Resurfacing Enzyme Mask, a gentle exfoliating treatment formulated with papaya and pineapple fruit extracts to support smoother, brighter skin.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, skin-conscious formulations, announces the launch of Zion Health Age Reversal Resurfacing Enzyme Mask 2 oz. , an exfoliating treatment designed to gently resurface the skin while improving tone, texture, and overall clarity.Formulated with papaya and pineapple fruit extracts, the mask uses naturally occurring enzymes to exfoliate dead skin cells, excess keratin buildup, and surface congestion that can contribute to dullness and uneven texture. Pineapple-derived bromelain and papaya-derived papain work together to dissolve buildup, balance oils, and support a smoother, more radiant complexion while helping reduce redness, irritation, and sensitivity. The formula is supported by mineral-rich clays and nourishing botanicals that cleanse, hydrate, and protect the skin without stripping essential moisture.Key Benefits of Age Reversal Resurfacing Enzyme Mask● Gentle Enzyme Exfoliation: Papaya and pineapple enzymes help remove dead skin cells and buildup to refine texture and reveal softer skin.● Brightening & Tone Refinement: Alpha-hydroxy acids and antioxidant-rich fruit extracts help improve uneven tone and dullness.● Oil Balance & Purification: Kaolin clay and ionic clay minerals absorb impurities and excess oils while supporting balanced pH levels.● Hydration & Barrier Support: Humectants and emollients help replenish moisture and maintain skin barrier health.● Smoother, Renewed Appearance: Regular use helps promote a smoother, clearer, and more refreshed complexion.Clean & Conscious Formulation● Purpose-driven ingredients: Formulated to exfoliate, hydrate, and support skin renewal● Enzyme-powered exfoliation: Resurfaces without harsh physical scrubs● Clay mineral supported: Helps purify while maintaining moisture balance● Botanical and mineral-based blend: Designed to support skin health and comfort● Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Free from animal testing and animal-derived ingredients.Ingredient Features● Pineapple Extract (Bromelain): Contains natural exfoliating enzymes and antioxidants that help dissolve buildup, reduce uneven texture, and support collagen, elasticity, and moisture.● Papaya Extract (Papain): Gently exfoliates dead skin and congestion while helping calm inflammation and improve the appearance of discoloration and scarring.● Kaolin Clay: A mild clay that removes impurities and toxins while balancing oil production without over-drying.● Organic Aloe Vera: Penetrates deeply to hydrate, reduce inflammation, and support collagen repair while soothing sensitive skin.● Glycerin: Draws moisture into the skin to support hydration, barrier protection, and smooth texture.How to UseApply evenly to clean skin using fingertips. Leave on for up to 10 minutes, then remove with a warm, damp washcloth and rinse thoroughly. Use two to three times per week or as desired.Full Ingredient ListAqua (Purified Water), Papain, Bromelain, Maltodextrin, Cetyl Alcohol, Myristyl Myristate, Kaolin Bentonite, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter) Fruit*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium PCA, Xanthan Gum, Glycolipids, Panthenol, Allantoin, Citric Acid, Ananas Sativus (Pineapple) Extract*, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract*, Ionic Clay Minerals.*Certified OrganicAbout Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a leading wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, nourish, and protect the skin using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. Harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday skincare.For more information or to purchase Zion Health Age Reversal Resurfacing Enzyme Mask 2 oz., visit Zion Health’s website For Media Inquiries, Contact:

