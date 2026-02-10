Goin’ Postal Launches Weekly 'Teacher Tuesday' Initiative to Support Educators

Logo for Goin' postal of Jacksonville, NC. Teacher Tuesday Flyer

Goin' Postal of Jacksonville, NC has launched a weekly initiative to support local teachers and is also available at Sneads Ferry and Camp Lejeune locations.

JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC is proud to have launched Teacher Tuesday, a weekly initiative created to support and recognize local educators for the important role they play. Each Tuesday, teachers can visit Goin’ Postal and receive 50 free black-and-white copies for classroom use. The Teacher Tuesday initiative is also available at the Goin’ Postal Sneads Ferry and Camp Lejeune locations.

Teacher Tuesday was designed with a simple goal of giving back to educators in the community who consistently go above and beyond for their students. Whether teachers need worksheets, study guides, or lesson plans, they often shoulder the cost of printing materials themselves. This initiative is meant to help lighten the load in a practical way.

“Teachers are a pillar in all of our communities,” said Ben Hodgins, Owner of Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, Sneads Ferry, and Camp Lejeune. “They invest so much time and personal resources into their classrooms, so Teacher Tuesday is our way of offering ongoing support.”

Teachers can visit any three of the Goin’ Postal locations in Jacksonville, Sneads Ferry, and Camp Lejeune, ensuring educators across the area have easy access to the program. Copies are intended for classroom and educational use.

In addition to this new initiative, Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC continues to serve as a trusted local resource for a range of printing and business services. Hodgins and his team are proud to offer professional printing solutions for everything from classroom materials to large-format print projects like posters and banners. Whether customers need high-quality prints for school events or business endeavors, Goin’ Postal provides local solutions tailored to meet the community’s needs.

As a locally owned and operated business, Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC is deeply committed to community involvement. Teacher Tuesday is just one of the ways the store strives to make a positive impact by supporting those who make a difference.

The Teacher Tuesday initiative will run weekly. To learn more about Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC, visit www.gpjaxnc.com.

About Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC

Goin’ Postal of Jacksonville, NC is a local resource for shipping, packing, printing, and business services. With a focus on community involvement, the team provides customized solutions to support the people who make the area thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

