Center for Family Services Totes, Treasures and Giving Debuts Exclusive IT Bag

Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County 2026 Old Bags Luncheon® IT Bag by RobertJames (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Todd L’Herrou, Karen Swanson, James Norton (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Beth Fishel, Lora Drasner (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography)

Co-chairs Marzia Precoda and Lora Drasner reveal 2026 IT Bag ahead of Old Bags Luncheon®

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Old Bags LuncheonCo-chairs, Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda, who sponsored the event and welcomed supporters held an intimate “Totes & Treasures” evening, where guests got the first look at the 2026 IT Bag to be featured at the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County’s signature fundraiser at The Breakers Palm Beach in February 2026.Hosted by Beth Fishel at Chateau Le Mar in Palm Beach, the two-hour event combined fashion, philanthropy and Palm Beach style.Guests previewed this year’s exclusive IT Bag by RobertJames, shopped a Ruchi New York fine jewelry pop-up and contributed to an Old Bags Luncheon purse drive benefiting the Center for Family Services’ counseling and mental health programs.Throughout the evening, the event co-chairs highlighted the impact of the Old Bags Luncheon, which raises essential funds so the Center can provide accessible, high-quality mental health services, recovery support and family-strengthening programs to individuals and families across Palm Beach County. The IT Bag reveal built momentum for the upcoming luncheon by giving donors and friends an early glimpse at one of the event’s most coveted accessories.Notable Attendees included: Irwin Ackerman, Mary Ackerman, Kristen Baran, Alyssa Cerroni, Guy Clark, Harry Cooper, Valerie Cooper, Alicia Dahill, Fred Drasner, Lora Drasner, Anne Fisher, Beth Fishel, Robin Fleming, Jackie Gansky, Nancy Gansky, Kim Heirston, Todd L’Herrou, Michele Jacobs, Nikki Kahn, Ruchi Kotahwala, Helene Lorentzen, Taylor Materio, Lyndsey McMillan, Harrison Morgan, Anna Nadler, James Norton, Theodora Pace, Anka Palitz, Barbara Pendrill, Johnna Pomasan, Christine Rezvanian, Diana Retzer, Mike Retzer, Michelle Rosin, Mia Rowe, Anne Speiser, Dan Swanson, Karen Swanson, Robert Walden, and Veronica Webb.The 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheonwill take place at The Breakers Palm Beach on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026. Music icon Priscilla Presley will keynote the signature fundraiser, co-chaired by Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda, continuing the Center’s tradition of pairing high-profile events with high-impact philanthropy.For more information about the 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheonor to support the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, please visit www.ctrfam.org About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. has embraced the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is accredited by CARFInternational and by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org IG: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS

