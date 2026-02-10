Announced Licking County Pipeline Brings Trusted, Local Energy Infrastructure to the Community

$150 million infrastructure investment to bring jobs, strengthen energy reliability at no cost to cooperative members

This project is being managed right here, by your neighbors, for the benefit of our members and ratepayers. That's the cooperative difference.” — Todd Ware, President & CEO at The Energy Cooperative

NEWARK, OH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Energy Cooperative announced plans for the Licking County Pipeline , a proposed 24-mile natural gas transmission line designed to strengthen Licking County's energy infrastructure, provide greater price stability for ratepayers, improve reliability for residents, and support growth in the region.As a local, member-owned cooperative, The Energy Cooperative is uniquely positioned to manage this project with the community's best interests in mind. The pipeline will be built by people who live and work in Licking County, residents who understand the needs of their neighbors and how to meet them."We believe this project will move forward. Our belief is if someone is going to do this in our backyard, we want it to be us," said Todd Ware, President & CEO at The Energy Cooperative. "This project is being managed right here, by your neighbors, for the benefit of our members and ratepayers. That's the cooperative difference.""This is exactly the kind of project our cooperative was built for," Ware continued. "We support transformational economic growth in Licking County while protecting our members from rate increases to fund additional capacity and infrastructure. The electric generator funding this project is paying for the pipeline expansion. Additionally, they are making a significant investment in the region, and we're proud to be their partner."Critically, the project will be fully funded by the energy generator, meaning cooperative ratepayer dollars will not be used to construct the pipeline.Beyond supporting the data center, the pipeline will bring additional natural gas supply into the area, strengthening The Energy Cooperative's distribution system and providing capacity for future growth. By generating power on-site for the data center rather than drawing from the regional electric grid, the project also helps reduce strain on the broader power system that serves area homes and businesses."As we continue to see growth in western Licking County, we are excited to bring additional gas supply into that part of our system," said Dan McVey, Vice President & COO of Gas Operations at The Energy Cooperative. "This is about long-term growth, system reliability, and stability for all of our natural gas members. The Energy Cooperative has served industrial members in this community for decades. We've been doing this for a long time. This project provides the unique opportunity to bring additional natural gas supply to this community that built us.""Our members benefit in multiple ways," said Heather Juzenas, the cooperative’s Vice President of Marketing & Member Services. "They are not paying for it, but will benefit from a stronger and more reliable natural gas system. Additionally, the community benefits from the infrastructure that will serve it for decades to come. That's a win across the board."The project is currently in its earliest stages. The Energy Cooperative is conducting engineering and environmental studies and will follow the Ohio Power Siting Board regulatory process, which includes opportunities for public review and comment.Community members can learn more about the project at www.myenergycoop.com/licking-county-pipeline-project . Questions and comments can be submitted through the website or by calling the cooperative at 740-344-2102.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.