Built to Last: KBC TUM Series Milling Machines Now Include a 3-Year Warranty

3 Year Warranty KBC TUM Milling Machine with Newall DRO & 3 Year Warranty Close up of lubrication system and DRO install Wide support for milling table

KBC Tools & Machinery marks 60 years of service with expanded 3 year warranty coverage on its flagship TUM series milling machines

When you buy a KBC mill, you’re not just getting a machine — you’re getting decades of expertise, dependable service, and three years of guaranteed confidence.” — Davd Zagar, V.P., KBC Tools & Machinery

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 60 years, KBC Tools & Machinery has focused on delivering durable, practical equipment to the North American metalworking industry. In recognition of this milestone, KBC is introducing an industry-leading 3-Year Parts Replacement Warranty on all KBC TUM Series Milling Machines , reinforcing a long-standing commitment to reliability, value, and long-term performance.KBC milling machines have earned trust through decades of real-world use. Hundreds of KBC mills remain in operation today, with machines still running accurately and reliably after 20, 30, and even 40 years of service in production, prototype and job shops, schools, and government and military facilities across North America. That longevity reflects a design philosophy centered on strength, serviceability, and consistency.The KBC TUM Series Mills are built using a hybrid manufacturing approach that balances quality and cost. Heavy cast bases and structural components are produced in China, while the milling head—the most critical component—is manufactured in Taiwan, a region known for precision machining and high-quality finishes. This combination delivers dependable performance without unnecessary complexity or cost.Before delivery, every KBC milling machine undergoes a multi-point inspection and extended run testing. Machines are further prepared in-house by experienced technicians, with common upgrades to further increase productivity and accuracy such as DROs, power feeds, power drawbars, and riser blocks installed and tested prior to shipment.The new 3-Year Parts Replacement Warranty, effective for all KBC TUM Series Mills sold after October 1, 2025, is the strongest warranty currently offered in its class. It reflects confidence built on decades of field performance, hands-on testing, and direct customer support.With this expanded warranty, KBC continues to emphasize what has defined the company for six decades: practical engineering, dependable service, and equipment designed to work hard for the long term.For additional information on KBC TUM Series Milling Machines and warranty details, visit kbctools.com.

