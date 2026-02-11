SpiceQuest Named Official Prize Sponsor of League of Fire, Elevating Chili Pepper Culture

Premium spice brand becomes first-ever cash-prize sponsor for US-based League of Fire championship events

COSTA MESA , CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpiceQuest , a premium culinary brand redefining how people experience chili peppers, today announced a landmark sponsorship with League of Fire, the premier international chili competition organization. The partnership makes SpiceQuest the first-ever exclusive cash-prize sponsor for US-based League of Fire events, beginning with the 2026 season. Together, the organizations aim to celebrate chili peppers not just for their intensity, but for their diversity, craftsmanship, and cultural significance.SpiceQuest will provide financial support and product integration across the Americas competition circuit , backing cash prizes for athletes competing in Road Belt Matches, the Americas Regional Title Match, and World Title contests featuring American competitors at coast-to-coast events.“Chili peppers have always been about more than heat – they’re about place, craft, and community,” said Fabio Gratton, Founder and Chief Spiceologist at SpiceQuest. “When we saw how many League of Fire athletes were already using SpiceQuest, we knew how deeply this competitive chili community valued precision, quality, and an authentic love for peppers. League of Fire treats competition as a way to honor pepper culture. Supporting athletes, fostering community, and elevating flavor and education is exactly where SpiceQuest belongs.”Founded in 2019 to build a recognized competitive circuit supported by athletes, fans, and small producers, League of Fire brings together the global chili community through live events, rankings, and storytelling. The organization has become a leading platform for advancing chili culture while promoting safe, responsible participation.“SpiceQuest brings a level of thoughtfulness and quality that aligns with where League of Fire is headed,” said Paul Ouro, Co-Founder, League of Fire. “Their approach reinforces that competitive chili eating is about skill, culture, and respect for the pepper – not just extremes. Also, what is deeply exciting for us is that by introducing this financial support for our American ‘Chili Heads,’ it feels like a historic moment in our quest to make competitive chili eating a truly bona fide extreme sport.”Throughout the 2026 season, SpiceQuest will be integrated across League of Fire events through on-site presence, product showcases, and select challenge participation, as well as athlete and champion storytelling and digital content across League of Fire platforms. SpiceQuest will also be recognized across official event materials, livestreams, and championship presentations tied to SpiceQuest-sponsored title matches.While League of Fire centers on elite competition, the partnership reflects a shared belief that chili culture thrives when craftsmanship is respected, athletes are supported, and discovery remains accessible to a wide audience – from seasoned heat enthusiasts to those just beginning their exploration of spice. SpiceQuest’s approach emphasizes discovery over intimidation, offering curated global chili varietals and innovative grinders that give people control over how they experience flavor.Additional details around specific events, activations, and content initiatives will be announced as the 2026 season approaches. Fans interested in competing can apply at leagueoffire.com.Follow SpiceQuest: Instagram (@spicequestlabs) | Facebook (SpiceQuestLabs) | TikTok (@spicequest).# # #About SpiceQuestSpiceQuest is a California-based culinary brand changing how people think about and experience spice. Through premium chili pepper kits and innovative push-button grinders, SpiceQuest invites everyone – from the spice-curious to seasoned heat lovers – to explore chili peppers with confidence, creativity, and control. Focused on freshness, storytelling, and authenticity, SpiceQuest champions small-batch cultivation and global pepper culture while making spice a daily, shared experience. Learn more at spicequestlabs.com.About League of FireLeague of Fire (LOF) is the original, premier international competitive chili eating organization, ranking athletes across more than 50 challenge categories worldwide. Founded in 2019, League of Fire has established the competitive chili eating circuit’s global ranking system, championship belt structure, and World Records program. Featured in The Guardian, The Sun, The Huffington Post and the Disney+/Hulu series “Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People,” League of Fire hosts live events across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania, bringing together competitive athletes, small producers, and spice enthusiasts. Learn more at leagueoffire.com.Facebook: LeagueOfFire | Instagram: @league.of.fire | YouTube: @LeagueOfFire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.