hiTechMODA Returns to New York Fashion Week with Two Days of Global Style and Innovation

hiTechMODA Logo HitechMODA at New York Fashion Week (Photo Credit: hiTechMODA)

Designers From Around the World Take the Runway February 13th – 14th, 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- hiTechMODA, the award-winning fashion production company known for redefining the runway through diversity, sustainability, and innovation, returns to New York Fashion Week with a dynamic two-day showcase on Friday, February 13th and Saturday, February 14th, 2026. This year, for the first time a interactive runway never before incorporated into a Fashion Show will thrill attendees, with only three such platforms existing within the country.Building on its reputation as a global platform for emerging and established designers alike, hiTechMODA’s February shows will spotlight fashion talent from around the world, blending forward-thinking design with cultural storytelling, craftsmanship, and modern luxury. The event continues the brand’s mission to elevate voices and visions that are often underrepresented within the traditional fashion system.Across two days, designers will present collections spanning ready-to-wear, couture, and concept-driven fashion, offering a panoramic view of where the industry is heading. Sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity remain at the heart of the presentations, reinforcing hiTechMODA’s role as a catalyst for meaningful change within the global fashion landscape.Since its founding, hiTechMODA has become a recognized force within New York Fashion Week, producing professionally staged runway shows that attract press, business to consumer buyers, industry leaders, and fashion insiders. The February 2026 edition continues that momentum, following recent international showcases in Paris, Milan, Tokyo and Cannes, reaffirming New York as the brand’s creative home base.“hiTechMODA was created to open doors and expand the definition of who belongs on the runway,” said Pamela Privette, founder and executive producer of hiTechMODA. “Each season in New York, we bring together designers whose work reflects innovation, culture, and the future of fashion. Fashion is an art form without borders and a language without politics; we gather here to celebrate our shared passion as one in during the historic New York Fashion Week."Designer Show Highlights:Friday, February 13th, 20265:30 pm: CAROZ by Eddie Carbajal, TYEAKIA, Georgia's Best & Brightest, Rachel Allan, Omar Mansoor, Georgia's Best and Brightest (2nd runway), Carl Andrada.8:00 pm: Premier DesignersAlonso Maximo Design, Victoria Amerson, Marc Defang, Suave Suits by Wajahat Mirza, Karen Gold, PaaieSpecial Guest designer Jus10n by Justin Hayes9:30 pm: Afterparty Red Carpet Event.Saturday, February 14th, 202610:00 am: Nita Belles Closet, Agnivo, Marc Defang12:00 pm: Shri JilMist Collection, The Bebia Cho Company, La Belle Kidz, Bel Blak Couture2:30 pm: Mitch Desunia, Dream Girl Entertainment, Paaie Pageant, Marc Defang Pageant6:00 pm: Yesi Rose, RasaNari, Raluca Vlasceanu, Steadfast Couture, Paaie7:30 pm: Regal Rain Co, RasaNari, Bibiane, Lynette Couture, Marc Defang, Paaie, Alyssa Casa9:30 pm: Red Carpet Event.For Tickets and further information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3M0S2YE About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

