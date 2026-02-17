Stephen Shaya, M.D. Honored with the Leigh Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award at the 39th Annual Super Bowl Event

Dr. Nicole F. Roberts, Stephen Shaya, M.D. (holding the Leigh Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award), and Leigh Steinberg at the 39th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Event Stephen Shaya, M.D., delivers his acceptance speech for the Leigh Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award during the 39th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Event. Memorabilia from Ohtani, Brady, Messi, and the film Rudy on display at the 39th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Event silent auction.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Shaya, M.D., Managing Director of Akkad Holdings and Executive Servant Leader at J&B Medical, was honored with the prestigious Leigh Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award during the 39th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Event, held at Storek in downtown San Francisco on February 7, 2026.Since their inception, the Leigh Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Awards have been presented to leaders in the NFL, athletics communities, health care, and philanthropy who demonstrate a selfless dedication to giving back and initiating positive social impact. Dr. Shaya joins a distinguished group of past recipients, including Gayle Benson (Owner of the New Orleans Saints), Clark Hunt (Owner of the Kansas City Chiefs), Patrick Mahomes (Quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs), and Drew Brees (Quarterback of the New Orleans Saints), all renowned figures recognized for leadership that extends far beyond professional achievement. Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Steve Young, along with Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, were also recognized this year.Dr. Shaya was selected for this honor in recognition of his selfless dedication to improving lives and his commitment to creating meaningful change. The award committee highlighted his "servant leader’s heart" and unwavering focus on global health, noting that his legacy of service demonstrates the immeasurable impact of leading with purpose.Legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg emphasized the distinct qualities that led to Dr. Shaya’s selection. “Dr. Stephen Shaya’s visionary leadership in healthcare exemplifies the fusion of medical integrity, technological foresight, and ethical responsibility. He honors communities through solutions that are both advanced and accessible, and we’re proud to present him with this year’s award.”Dr. Nicole F. Roberts further underscored the global significance of Dr. Shaya’s contributions. “Dr. Shaya's unwavering commitment to transforming global health with compassion and precision makes him not just a pioneer, but a moral guide for the future of medicine. It's a privilege to honor his past and present body of work, as well as look to the future, where his impact will certainly be immeasurable.”Accepting the award, Dr. Shaya shared the following reflection:“I am deeply humbled to receive the Leigh Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award alongside such extraordinary leaders in sports, healthcare and philanthropy,” said Stephen Shaya, M.D. “To be recognized for serving others is the greatest honor one can receive. We must continue to lead with our hearts and work tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of our global communities. This award is not only a recognition of past efforts, but a reminder of the responsibility we all carry to continue creating meaningful, lasting impact. Everyone can find opportunities to love and kindness to a fellow human being.” Dr. Shaya quoted Mark Twain. “Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear, and the blind can see.”The award was presented during the renowned Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Event, one of Super Bowl week’s most respected gatherings, bringing together leaders from sports, healthcare, business, and philanthropy to celebrate those who exemplify selfless service and a lifelong commitment to giving back.The evening also featured a curated silent auction showcasing iconic sports memorabilia that reflected the event’s focus on legacy, perseverance, and excellence. Items included a signed Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, a framed Tom Brady New England Patriots jersey, a Lionel Messi Argentina national team jersey, and memorabilia from the film Rudy, among other rare pieces. The auction helped further support the event’s philanthropic mission while celebrating the discipline, resilience, and leadership embodied by these legendary figures.###About Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party:One of the most sought-after tickets of Super Bowl weekend, the Leigh Steinberg Party is lauded as one of the greatest opportunities for networking all year. For 39 years and counting, the Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party has been a tentpole of Super Bowl weekend and one of the longest-running, most well-respected events in the sports community. In an environment curated specifically for relationship building and developing goodwill, the event gathers the most influential leaders in athletics, business, politics, health, tech, entertainment, and social impact, not merely to celebrate, but to explore how this community can make the world a better place.About Stephen Shaya, M.D.Stephen Shaya, M.D., is a globally recognized healthcare leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and faith-driven servant leader whose life’s work reflects an unwavering dedication to compassion and stewardship. Guided by a deep commitment to serving others, Dr. Shaya has devoted his career to expanding access to care, fostering collaboration, and empowering communities worldwide. He often reflects his grandmother’s favorite quote from Mother Teresa: “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”About Akkad HoldingsAkkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., whose family owns J&B Medical, a global healthcare organization providing innovative solutions to customers worldwide. Founded in 2017, Akkad Holdings aligns strategy and capital with philanthropy and purpose across a global portfolio of companies. The firm invests in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and sustainable development. Guided by its core principles, People, Purpose, and Paying It Forward, Akkad Holdings continues to build a legacy rooted in service, stewardship, and sustainable impact.About J&B MedicalJ&B Medical is a recognized market leader in healthcare focused on enhancing quality of life, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs for consumers and businesses. Its services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail-at-home and veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women’s Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit www.JandBMedical.com

