Rose Bowl Aquatics Center’s Cristina Alvarado Appointed to California Water Safety Coalition Board of Directors

Cristina Alvarado, Director of Programming at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Cristina Alvarado speaking at Water Safety Month Press Event. The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center in Pasadena California

RBAC’s Cristina Alvarado joins the CWSC Board to advance statewide drowning prevention and expand access to life-saving water safety education

I’m proud to represent Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center while collaborating with partners across the state to expand access, education, and prevention efforts that save lives.” — Cristina Alvarado

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb 10, 2026 Rose Bowl Aquatics Center ’s Cristina Alvarado Appointed to California Water Safety Coalition Board of DirectorsPASADENA, CA — The California Water Safety Coalition (CWSC) announced that Cristina Alvarado, Director of Programming at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC), has been appointed to its Board of Directors, joining leaders from across the state committed to advancing drowning prevention and water safety initiatives.Alvarado is one of six new directors welcomed to the CWSC Board during a period of organizational transition and growth. The Coalition brings together public agencies, nonprofits, researchers, and aquatic professionals to connect, convene, and coordinate water safety efforts across California.“I’m honored to join the California Water Safety Coalition Board at such a pivotal time,” said Alvarado. “Water safety is a shared responsibility, and I’m proud to represent Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center while collaborating with partners across the state to expand access, education, and prevention efforts that save lives.”As Director of Programming at the RBAC, Alvarado oversees a wide range of community focused aquatic programs, including swim lessons, youth development initiatives, and access based programming designed to reduce barriers to participation. Her appointment strengthens the connection between local, community driven aquatic programming and statewide drowning prevention strategy.“We are proud to see Cristina recognized for her leadership and impact as a water safety expert,” said Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. “Her work reflects RBAC’s long standing commitment to water safety, equity, and community health. Her voice on the CWSC Board will help ensure local perspectives are represented in statewide efforts.”The CWSC Board expansion follows the departure of several founding members and the appointment of Julie Lopiccolo as Interim Chair. The Coalition is currently preparing for the 2026 California Water Safety Summit, to be held April 14–15 in Sacramento in partnership with the California Department of Public Health and California State Parks.For more information about the California Water Safety Coalition, visit californiaswimsafe.org. To learn more about RBAC’s water safety programs, visit rosebowlaquatics.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.