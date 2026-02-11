Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Mary Jane Girls, Saturday, March 21st

Soboba Casino Resort Mary Jane Girls

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome the Mary Jane Girls to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Saturday, March 21st at 8pm.Formed in 1979 by the legendary Rick James, the R&B group rose to fame with their bold style, infectious melodies, and empowering lyrics. The group made an immediate impact with chart-topping hits including “In My House,” “All Night Long,” “Candy Man,” and “Boys.” Their debut album Mary Jane Girls and follow-up release Only Four You produced multiple Top 10 R&B singles and helped define the sound of the era, blending funk, soul, and pop influences.Throughout their career, the Mary Jane Girls earned widespread acclaim, including American Music Award nominations and consistent success on the Billboard R&B charts. Their music remains a staple of classic R&B playlists and continues to influence artists across generations. Known for their high-energy performances and undeniable stage presence, the Mary Jane Girls deliver a live show that is both nostalgic and electrifying. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:

