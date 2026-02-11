The Very Hungry Caterpillar Interactive Show From Head to Toe , The Very Quiet Cricket, The Very Busy Spider, The Very Hungry Caterpillar

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Interactive Show comes to New York City beginning February 14 through April 26, 2026 at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “IMAGINATIVE!” The New York Times“BEDAZZLING! Will Mesmerize Audiences!” The New York Times“WE RATE IT FIVE SMILES!” NewsdayThe pages of a picture book burst into joyful motion this winter as The Very Hungry Caterpillar Interactive Show comes to New York City beginning February 14 through April 26, 2026 at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center. For tickets and more information hungrycaterpillarshow.com.Created by Jonathan Rockefeller and in partnership with Catalyst Theatricals, this imaginative theatrical experience brings the beloved stories of Eric Carle to life through 75 dazzling, handcrafted puppets, world-class puppeteering, and a lively original score that invites young audiences to move and play along.More than a show, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Interactive Show is a fully immersive, one-hour journey into color, curiosity, and imagination, designed especially for little ones and the grown-ups who love them.Four Beloved Stories. One Magical Experience.Audiences will delight in a joyful lineup of Eric Carle classics:From Head to ToeThe Very Quiet CricketThe Very Hungry CaterpillarChildren are encouraged to get up and move, find their voices, and explore the rhythms of nature and creativity, whether stretching from head to toe, chirping along with a cricket, or lending a helping hand on the farm.With warmth, wit, and visual wonder, the production celebrates early learning, self-expression, and the simple joy of storytelling, making it an ideal first theatre experience.Performance DetailsThe Very Hungry Caterpillar Interactive ShowPerformances February 14 - April 26, 2026Venue: Manhattan Movement & Arts Center is located at 248 West 60th Street, New York, NY 10023The show will play Thursday - Sunday, please check the website for the updated schedule.Running Time: Approximately 55 minutesRecommended For: Preschoolers and young familiesFor tickets and more information hungrycaterpillarshow.comDiscounted rates are available for groups of 10 or more.For performance updates, ticket information, and special announcements, audiences are invited to stay connected and follow the journey of one very hungry caterpillar as it wiggles its way across the stage and into young imaginations.

