Health Industry Leaders Convene for 'Pathways to Establishing Health AI Governance' Symposium

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talk Coded, a long‑standing leader in hosting high‑impact healthcare industry events, announced the successful completion of its online symposium, “Pathways to Establishing Health AI Governance,” which attracted more than 700 registrants from across the healthcare, pharmaceutical, clinical, and health‑technology sectors. The event was co‑hosted with the ISO Certification Group and featured Randal Wimmer as the keynote speaker, supported by a distinguished panel of experts.

Attendees included senior leaders from billion‑dollar pharmaceutical companies, national hospital chains, clinical networks, health‑technology firms, law practices, and practicing physicians—reflecting the urgent need for structured, credible frameworks to guide responsible AI adoption in healthcare. This urgency is driven by a market that is expanding at breakneck speed; recent data projects the global AI in healthcare market will reach $110.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 39%.

“For more than a decade, I’ve facilitated events across the health industry, and the engagement at this symposium was exceptional,” said Jose Garcia, a 12‑year veteran host of healthcare, pharma and life sciences events. “The caliber of our panel and the diversity of attendees demonstrate how critical AI governance has become for organizations navigating this rapidly evolving landscape.”

A Keynote Framing AI Governance Through Historical Lessons

Featured speaker Randal Wimmer, Founder of the ISO Certification Group and a nationally recognized expert in governance‑dense industries, drew parallels between today’s AI challenges and the software development crisis of the late 1980s and early 1990s. He highlighted how the creation of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) transformed software engineering through structured maturity models and third‑party appraisals.

“Healthcare AI implementation is at a similar inflection point today,” Wimmer explained. “Just as CMMI brought discipline and predictability to software development, ISO 42001 has the potential to provide the first globally accepted framework for AI governance."

"If the standards are properly implemented," Wimmer continued, "this AI management system would offer organizations a structured, auditable, and internationally recognized approach to managing AI risk, ethics, safety, and performance.”

Wimmer noted that the current lack of standardization poses real clinical risks. A major study published in January 2025 in the journal Health Affairs, titled "Current Use And Evaluation Of Artificial Intelligence And Predictive Models In US Hospitals," revealed that only 61% of hospitals using predictive AI tools validated them on local data prior to deployment, and fewer than half tested the tools for bias.

A Distinguished Panel of Industry Experts

The symposium’s impact was amplified by a panel representing clinical practice, digital health innovation, operational governance, and enterprise‑level AI strategy:

Suzie Harvey, a healthcare operations and compliance leader, discussed risk management, regulatory alignment, and organizational readiness for AI deployment.

Dr. Emanuel Tkach, a practicing physician and healthcare technology advisor, provided clinical insight into the implications of AI adoption in patient care.

Olivier Petit, an AI and digital transformation executive, offered strategic perspectives on enterprise‑level AI governance and data‑driven innovation.

Randal Wimmer, keynote speaker, contributed expertise in governance frameworks drawn from decades of work in regulated, high‑stakes industries.

Together, the panel delivered a comprehensive, multi‑disciplinary view of the challenges and opportunities surrounding AI governance in healthcare.

A Turning Point for Responsible AI in Healthcare

“The overwhelming response to this event shows that healthcare leaders are no longer asking if AI governance is necessary—they’re asking how quickly they can implement it,” Garcia noted. “This symposium marks the beginning of a broader effort to equip organizations with the frameworks, tools, and shared language needed to adopt AI responsibly and confidently.”

Following the success of the symposium, Talk Coded and the ISO Certification Group plan to host additional events, workshops, and executive briefings throughout 2026.

