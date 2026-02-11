Greenup Industries' Hurricane Risk Reduction Project in Plaquemines Parish Ahead of Federal Completion Deadline

"The New Orleans to Venice (NOV) Hurricane Protection project is a multi-phase effort to provide 100-year storm risk reduction for Plaquemines Parish", says Rodney Greenup, President of Greenup Industries. Final project work includes completing T-walls, levee ramp crossings, geotextile installation, and turf establishment to stabilize the embankment and protect the region from storm surges and erosion. Greenup Industries is scheduled to participate in the USACE New Orleans Industry Day on May 14, 2026, positioning the company to engage on future projects, including the Comite River Diversion and Mississippi River levee construction.

Greenup Industries and Greenup-Cajun JV Advance Major Hurricane Risk Reduction Project in Plaquemines Parish Ahead of Schedule

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenup Industries, in partnership with the Greenup–Cajun Joint Venture (JV), is in the final stages of a $102.5 million hurricane risk reduction project in Plaquemines Parish, currently trending ahead of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ( USACE ) schedule.The first lift of the levee and drainage canal relocation project, spanning LaReussite to Myrtle Grove, is scheduled for completion by November 30, 2026. In late 2025, the JV received a $6.3 million change order to add enhanced storm protection features, reflecting USACE recognition of “excellent performance” on the initial contract.Final project work includes completing T-walls, levee ramp crossings, geotextile installation, and turf establishment to stabilize the embankment and protect the region from storm surges and erosion."Together, we are dedicated to advancing critical infrastructure projects that not only protect lives and property but also contribute to the sustainable development of our region", says Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup Industries. "The New Orleans to Venice (NOV) Hurricane Protection project is a multi-phase effort to provide 100-year storm risk reduction for Plaquemines Parish".Greenup Industries continues to bolster regional levee stability by processing and stockpiling approximately 1.5 million cubic yards of clay from the Bonnet Carré Spillway. This material is vital for constructing high-elevation levees—up to 14 feet—across the West Bank and Vicinity and West Shore Lake Pontchartrain systems. In addition, the JV is managing a $20.3 million modification for drainage and excavation work in the Braithwaite area, extending beyond 2026.Greenup Industries is scheduled to participate in the USACE New Orleans Industry Day on May 14, 2026, positioning the company to engage on future projects, including the Comite River Diversion and Mississippi River levee construction.About Rodney GreenupRodney Greenup, a New Orleans native, began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With over 25 years of experience in providing project management and technical solutions to large-scale construction and maintenance projects. Under his training program, Greenup Academy, he is teaching business owners how to gain government contracts.About Greenup IndustriesGreenup Industries provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance and design services, and specialty construction services to our diverse set of clients. They offer effective onboarding, reduced costs, accountability, and consistent vetting of vendors. Greenup Industries has clocked over 500,000 safe work man-hours and is the recipient of several awards for safety, including the Gold Medal Award, presented by Shell/Norco; the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, and the Safety Excellence Award, presented by Gulf South Safety Council.

