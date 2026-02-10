Prime Minister Golob: We are building a resilience project so that we can live in a safe country

SLOVENIA, February 10 - The Prime Minister and the Minister, accompanied by the Mayor of the Municipality of Železniki, Marko Gasser, also viewed the site of the Pod Sušo dry retention basin. Upon completion of the flood protection arrangements on the Selška Sora in Železniki, an event was held at which those present were addressed by the Prime Minister.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that he vividly remembers the natural disaster and tragedy that struck Železniki in 2007. "How is it possible that it took almost twenty years for us to be here today, completing the most important element. The element that has not merely restored the previous condition, but the element that restores to everyone a sense of safety. The element that will allow you to sleep peacefully during the next heavy rainfall. And the element that also shows the way forward for the rest of Slovenia," he said.

He recalled the catastrophic floods that affected Slovenia in 2023. "At the time, many people asked whether this was our new reality and whether we had an effective response," the Prime Minister said, adding: "We know that the only effective response to floods in the future, or to high water levels that will continue to occur, is precisely the building of resilience – the construction of structures and retention basins that will help ensure that people never again have to fear the water."

He expressed satisfaction that, despite the floods in 2023, the project being completed today did not come to a halt for a single moment. Works in this part of Slovenia did not stop, even though assistance had to be provided to residents in other parts of the country that were flooded at the time, where human safety was at stake.

The project in Železniki is not important only for the Selška Valley, but for Slovenia as a whole. "This is also a guiding example for Slovenia – not only for this Government, but for all future governments – showing that investment in resilience is the only type of investment that strengthens our security and allows us to truly say that we are living a better life," he said.

He added that through such projects, what is being protected is precisely this – people’s safety. "This is the key message I wish to convey to everyone, not only to the Selška Valley. From today onwards, you are safe. In Slovenia, too, we are building resilience projects so that we and our children can live in a safe country," the Prime Minister concluded.

In his address, the Mayor of the Municipality of Železniki, Marko Gasser, welcomed the comprehensive and long-term flood protection measures. He underlined that all governments had been respectful and trustworthy partners. "Comprehensive and long-term flood protection measures are essential," the Mayor said, citing the experience of the Municipality of Železniki.

Speaking about the construction of the retention basin, he added: "This is one of the most important and technically most demanding flood protection measures, in which all governments have been involved. Our wish is that this barrier will protect us and that nature will need it as rarely as possible."

The Pod Sušo dry retention basin near Zali Log is an important flood protection project for Železniki, which, due to its location, has been among the areas most exposed to flooding in Slovenia for decades. The construction of the dry retention basin, with a retention capacity of up to one million cubic metres of water, represents the second phase of flood protection measures for Železniki, through which long-term flood protection for the entire settlement of Železniki will be ensured. The project will protect more than 340 residents and 102 buildings from one-hundred-year flood events of the Selška Sora, including residential, public, industrial and transport facilities.