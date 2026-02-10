Infinity Home Remodeling Launches Limited $500 Rebate for Scottsdale Homeowners Planning Remodels

Home Remodeling Scottsdale Infinity Home Remodeling Logo Home Renovation Scottsdale

Infinity Home Remodeling introduces a limited $500 rebate to help Scottsdale homeowners lower final remodeling costs.

Homeowners want clarity and consistency throughout the remodeling process” — Yossi Dror, Owner of Infinity Home Remodeling

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Home Remodeling , a licensed, bonded, and insured remodeling company serving Scottsdale and surrounding areas, announced a limited $500 rebate for homeowners planning kitchen, bathroom, or whole home remodeling projects. The rebate is designed to help homeowners move forward with confidence while maintaining clear expectations around cost and project scope.The $500 rebate is applied as a direct reduction to the final project price after the contract is signed and all work is completed. This structure allows homeowners to plan their remodel without upfront discounts, while still receiving real savings once the project is delivered.Many Scottsdale homeowners are choosing to remodel instead of moving, driven by rising home prices, limited inventory, and a desire to stay close to work, schools, and family. Remodeling offers a practical way to improve comfort, layout, and long term value without the uncertainty of relocating.“Homeowners want clarity and consistency throughout the remodeling process,” said Yossi Dror, who oversees operations at Infinity Home Remodeling. “This rebate is meant to support homeowners who are ready to plan carefully and complete their project the right way. It is a straightforward cost reduction applied at the end, once the work is finished.”Infinity Home Remodeling specializes in kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels , and full home renovations. The company manages planning, permits, scheduling, and construction under a single coordinated process. This approach helps homeowners stay informed and reduces confusion during construction. Remodeling in Scottsdale presents unique challenges, including extreme heat, strong sun exposure, and seasonal weather conditions. Infinity Home Remodeling designs and builds with these conditions in mind, selecting materials suited for the local climate and planning schedules to minimize disruption. HOA guidelines, permit requirements, and neighborhood considerations are reviewed as part of the planning process when applicable.Homeowners use remodeling projects to improve daily living, update outdated layouts, increase storage, and prepare homes for future needs. Kitchens are often redesigned for better flow and functionality, while bathrooms are updated for comfort, accessibility, and efficiency. Whole home remodels allow homeowners to modernize finishes while keeping the original structure intact.The $500 rebate is available for a limited time and applies to qualifying remodeling projects in Scottsdale. On site consultations are available to review project goals, evaluate the property, and outline next steps based on local requirements.

Infinity Home Remodeling Scottsdale | Bathroom Remodeling, Kitchen Remodeling, Home Additions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.